Belt And Road Think Tank Cooperation, Int'l Communication Forums Start In China's Xi'an

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XI'AN, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Belt and Road Forum for International Think Tank Cooperation 2026 and the 4th Silk Road (Xi'an) International Communication Forum opened in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Tuesday.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Themed "High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation Empowering Modernization and Mutual Learning among Civilizations," these forums aim to pool global wisdom and promote new development of Belt and Road cooperation with higher quality and at a higher level.

More than 300 diplomats, think tank experts, journalists, cultural and tourism experts, and business representatives from over 50 countries and regions are attending these forums to engage in exchanges and discussions.

In his address, Zhao Gang, deputy secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and governor of Shaanxi, said Shaanxi has in recent years deeply integrated itself into the broader pattern of Belt and Road cooperation.

Hao Huijie, member of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Xi'an Municipal Party Committee, noted that Xi'an stands as the eastern starting point of the ancient Silk Road and a key node city under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi'an is building itself into an innovation powerhouse with robust momentum to integrate into global innovation networks. It is developing into an inclusive, open city to foster an inland highland for reform and opening-up. The city is also shaping itself into a culturally rich hub, advancing the creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture. It strives to become a scenic, eco-friendly city by pursuing green and low-carbon transition, and a people-centred livable city with continuously upgraded international living standards. He welcomed guests from all sectors to visit Xi'an, gain an in-depth understanding of the city, and help share Xi'an's stories with the world.

Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, said that over the past 13 years, Belt and Road cooperation has grown from a vision into tangible and visible cooperation projects, making positive contributions to enhancing friendship between China and partner countries and promoting the economic and social development of partner countries.

As the lead of the Initiators Council of the Belt and Road Studies Network (BRSN), Xinhua is ready to work with domestic and international colleagues to deepen research and interpretation of the connotations of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, showcase the fruitful achievements of partner countries in advancing modernization and mutual learning among civilizations, and gather strong momentum for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Lyu said.

The BRSN has continued to expand its influence since its establishment seven years ago. At the opening ceremony, four new member institutions, namely BRICS International Forum, Xi'an Jiaotong University, Manas National Academy of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Development Strategy Centre, Uzbekistan were presented with signing documents.

A think tank report titled "Building an Open World Economy Through Belt and Road Cooperation" was, meanwhile, released globally in both Chinese and English.

The forums are co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee and the Shaanxi Provincial People's Government.

CONTACT: Contact for media only: Contact person: Mr. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558