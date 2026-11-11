Cumulative Natural Gas Sales Of Daqing Oilfield's Sichuan-Chongqing Exploration Area Surpass 5 Billion Cubic Meters

Since 2018, Daqing Oilfield has stepped up development of the Sichuan-Chongqing exploration area and pushed forward integrated exploration and development. Its daily natural gas production capacity has jumped from 600,000 cubic meters to 5.7 million cubic meters, and the oilfield is forging ahead toward the annual output target of 2 billion cubic meters.

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