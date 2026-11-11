Antibody Titer Testing In Animal Shelters: An Additional Tool For Infectious Disease Management

Antibody testing can help shelters assess existing immunity against serious viral diseases and support informed decisions during disease outbreaks.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Animal shelters face unique challenges when it comes to infectious disease prevention. Dogs and cats frequently arrive with unknown vaccination histories, varying levels of immunity, and potentially increased exposure to contagious pathogens. In these high-risk environments, understanding an animal's existing immunity can provide valuable information for disease management.While vaccination on admission remains essential, antibody titer testing offers shelters an additional tool to assess protection against important viral diseases, identify potentially susceptible animals, and support decision-making during outbreaks.Understanding Immunity in Shelter AnimalsInfectious diseases such as canine parvovirus (CPV), canine distemper virus (CDV), and feline panleukopenia virus (FPV) pose significant risks in animal shelters, where close contact, frequent animal movement, and unknown medical histories can facilitate disease transmission.Although some animals entering shelters have never been vaccinated, others may already have protective immunity from previous vaccination or natural exposure, even when documentation is unavailable.Antibody titer testing can help distinguish between animals with detectable antibodies against these diseases and those whose immune status remains uncertain.For core viral diseases such as CPV, CDV, and canine adenovirus (CAV) in dogs, and FPV in cats, the presence of specific antibodies is strongly associated with protection against disease.How Can Titer Testing Support Shelter Disease Management?The 2024 World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) Vaccination Guidelines recognize that antibody testing may be useful in certain shelter outbreak situations.During an outbreak, determining which animals have detectable antibodies can help veterinary teams assess susceptibility within the population and support decisions about housing, separation, and disease-control measures.For example, identifying dogs with antibodies against canine distemper virus or parvovirus may help shelter teams distinguish animals likely to have existing protection from those who may require additional precautions.Antibody testing can also provide useful information for animals with unknown vaccination histories, particularly when assessing immune status is relevant to ongoing shelter management.However, a negative result does not necessarily mean an animal has no immune protection, and test results must always be interpreted in the context of the animal's age, vaccination history, clinical condition, and potential disease exposure.Importantly, antibody testing does not diagnose active infection and should not replace appropriate diagnostic testing, isolation, or other infection-control measures when infectious disease is suspected.Combining Vaccination and Antibody Testing in SheltersVaccination remains the foundation of infectious disease prevention in animal shelters.The WSAVA guidelines recommend administering appropriate core vaccines to dogs and cats immediately upon admission, with additional vaccination protocols for puppies and kittens because of maternal antibody interference and their increased susceptibility to infection.Antibody testing complements these established practices by providing information about existing immunity that vaccination records alone may not reveal.Used strategically, it can help shelter veterinarians make more informed decisions about individual animals and the management of the wider shelter population.Rapid In-Clinic Antibody Testing with VacciCheckVacciCheck, developed by Biogal Labs, is an in-clinic, semi-quantitative antibody titer test that measures antibodies against core viral diseases in dogs and cats.The canine test evaluates antibodies against CPV, CDV, and CAV, while the feline test evaluates antibodies against FPV.Using a small blood sample, VacciCheck provides results in approximately 23 minutes, allowing veterinary teams to assess antibody status without waiting for samples to be processed at an external laboratory.For shelters facing infectious disease challenges, access to rapid antibody testing can provide valuable additional information when timely decisions are needed.By combining established vaccination protocols, appropriate diagnostic testing, infection-control practices, and antibody testing, shelters can take a more informed approach to protecting the animals in their care.**Learn more about VacciCheck at '.**

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Antibody Titer Testing in Animal Shelters: An Additional Tool for Infectious Disease Management News Provided By Biogal Galed Labs November 11, 2026, 22:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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