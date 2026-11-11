The Vierra Group And Teya Diversified Services Join The 2026 Big Blue Bash In Support Of America's Law Enforcement

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two companies with a shared commitment to serving the nation are coming together to support the federal law enforcement officers who protect it and the families who stand beside them.The Vierra Group and Teya Diversified Services have signed on as sponsors of the 2026 Big Blue Bash Presented by Motorola Solutions, a black-tie gala benefiting the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation. They are the sponsors of a very special segment honoring Angel Families during the gala. The event will take place Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.The Vierra Group, led by CEO and President Ross Vierra, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and an award-winning national government and commercial contractor. The company specializes in supporting federal government agencies and commercial clients from DHS, DOW, ICE, CBP, and others in design-build construction, facility management, professional services and security and life safety systems integration technology projects throughout the United States and abroad.Teya Diversified Services, based in Anchorage, Alaska, is a federal government contractor and a subsidiary of Teya Development Company, an Alaska Native-owned enterprise. Established in 2005, the Teya enterprise has grown steadily, supporting federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of War, the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services, and many others. Its capabilities span general construction and repair, facilities operations and maintenance, infrastructure, disaster response and recovery, and various professional services.The two companies share a commitment to supporting federal agencies and the people who carry out their missions. Their sponsorship reflects that commitment and their appreciation for federal law enforcement officers and their families.Jon Adler, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, said that commitment is exactly what the Big Blue Bash is about.“The Vierra Group and Teya Diversified Services know what it means to serve, and they've built their businesses around supporting the people and agencies that keep this country running and keep it safe,” Adler said.“Their support helps us stand with the families of officers who were wounded or never came home, and we're honored to have them alongside us.”“Having served as a naval officer during many deployments, I've lost many friends along the way who didn't come home. I understand and have witnessed the strength it takes for a family to carry that loss,” said Ross Vierra, CEO and President of The Vierra Group.“Federal law enforcement officers protect and defend our homeland every day, and when one falls, their family shows that strength and carries the weight of that sacrifice. We owe them more than our gratitude. We owe them our unwavering support and commitment to always honor and remember those who gave the last full measure to ensure our freedom.”The Big Blue Bash brings together federal law enforcement leaders, veterans, families of wounded and fallen officers, and advocates who stand behind those who serve. Guests can expect surprise live musical performances, live and silent auctions, a three-course dinner in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, an open bar with premium spirits, and Arturo Fuente cigars. The heart of the evening is a series of God-centered tributes honoring the families of wounded and fallen officers and Angel families.Proceeds benefit the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, which provides vital support to the families of wounded and fallen federal officers. For more information, visit .###The Federal Law Enforcement Officers (F.L.E.O.) Foundation is an IRS 501 (C)(3) charitable organization providing immediate support to FLEOA members, and federal officers and their families impacted by tragic circumstances. The F.L.E.O. Foundation is a proud partner with the Police Unity Tour in hosting the annual 9/11 Fallen Hero Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. Please visit to make a donation and learn more about the Foundation.

Allison Pagliughi

The Silent Partner Marketing

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The Vierra Group and Teya Diversified Services Join the 2026 Big Blue Bash in Support of America's Law Enforcement News Provided By The Silent Partner Marketing November 11, 2026, 22:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Law, U.S. Politics



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