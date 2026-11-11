“Assume Breach”: Former U.S. Cyber Intelligence Leaders Warn America's Defenses Must Change As AI Accelerates Threats

The ISR Debrief examines weaknesses in U.S. critical infrastructure, how AI is changing the threat landscape, and why a new approach to cyber defense is needed.

- Maj Gen USAF (Ret) Matteo G. Martemucci, Founder & CEO, The Mucci Group

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- America's cyber adversaries are already inside key networks, attacks happen at machine speed, and national security relies more and more on vulnerable civilian systems.

Two former senior U.S. military intelligence leaders discuss these issues in Episode 5 of The ISR Debrief,“The Ongoing Evolution of Cyber Threats,” presented by Integrity ISR.

The episode features Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Matteo G. Martemucci, former Director of Intelligence at U.S. Cyber Command, and Col. (Ret.) Nishawn Smagh, former Director of Intelligence for the Cyber National Mission Force. Hosts Wesley Rose and Chad Hartman lead a conversation about the fast-changing cyber threat landscape and how ready America is to respond.

Martemucci stresses the need to“assume breach” in cybersecurity, warning that organizations should be ready for the chance that skilled attackers are already inside their networks. Instead of only trying to stop intrusions, defenders should focus on constant monitoring, early warnings, and limiting what attackers can do if they get in.

Smagh gives a frank assessment of America's cyber resilience, rating it about a“C-plus.” He notes that security is uneven across key infrastructure sectors and that interconnected systems and supply chains create more weaknesses.

The discussion also looks at how artificial intelligence speeds up cyber operations, making advanced attack tools easier to get and pushing defenders to react faster than before.

Surprisingly, the guests highlight“Water and WeChat” as often-missed national security issues. They link the rising water needs of AI data centers to the growing power of digital platforms and cyber-driven information campaigns.

The episode's main message is clear: Cybersecurity is not just an IT issue anymore. It is now essential for national security, economic stability, and military readiness.

Watch Episode 5: The Ongoing Evolution of Cyber Threats

Released November 6, 2026



About The ISR Debrief

Presented by Integrity ISR, The ISR Debrief brings together experts in national security, intelligence, space, and cybersecurity to discuss new threats, changing technologies, and the challenges shaping the future of defense.

About Integrity ISR:

Integrity ISR offers specialized training and solutions in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, space, cyber, and national security for military, government, and industry professionals around the world.

RHONDA SHEYA

Integrity ISR

+1 720-594-8062

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The Enemy Is Already in Your Network | The ISR Debrief Ep. 5

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“Assume Breach”: Former U.S. Cyber Intelligence Leaders Warn America's Defenses Must Change as AI Accelerates Threats News Provided By Integrity ISR, LLC November 11, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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