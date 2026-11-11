Governor Kavinder Gupta Highlights Viksit Bharat Vision At Lavi Fair

Governor Inaugurates International Lavi Fair

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said the journey towards a developed India must begin from its villages, emphasising that prosperity of farmers, empowerment of artisans and skill development among youth are essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the historic International Lavi Fair at Rampur, the Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership had ushered India into a new era of development, self-reliance and technological advancement, strengthening the country's position on the global stage.

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Gupta said it represented a collective national commitment that required the active participation of every citizen. "A developed India cannot be built through efforts in Delhi alone. It will be built in our villages, through the prosperity of our farmers, the skills of our artisans and the determination of our youth. When our villages prosper and our people become self-reliant, the dream of Viksit Bharat will become a reality," he said.

Empowering Local Economy and Artisans

The Governor highlighted various Central government initiatives, including PM Vishwakarma and the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, stating that such programmes were creating opportunities for artisans, small entrepreneurs and young people to achieve financial independence. He urged the youth to take advantage of these schemes and aspire to become job creators rather than merely job seekers.

Emphasising the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, Gupta appealed to visitors attending the fair to purchase at least one locally manufactured product, saying that supporting local products would directly contribute to the livelihood of artisans and their families. "Purchasing a local product is not merely a commercial transaction; it is a recognition of an artisan's hard work and a contribution towards the prosperity of a family. Even a small purchase can bring new hope to someone's life," he remarked.

Celebrating Heritage and Sustainable Development

Describing the nearly 400-year-old International Lavi Fair as a living symbol of Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, the Governor said the event was not merely a commercial gathering but a celebration of the state's cultural identity, age-old traditions, traditional trade practices, mutual trust and social harmony. He said the fair had served for centuries as an important centre of trade and cultural exchange, reflecting the enduring spirit of unity, brotherhood and shared heritage.

Gupta also stressed the need to connect traditional Himachali products, including Kinnauri caps, woollen garments, handicrafts and agricultural produce, with national and international markets through digital platforms. He called upon young people to embrace modern education and technology while remaining connected to their cultural roots and traditions.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable development, the Governor urged citizens and tourists to protect Himachal Pradesh's fragile environment, maintain cleanliness and minimise the use of plastic. He also paid tribute to late former Rampur MLA Nand Lal and recalled his contribution to the development of the region. The Governor appreciated the efforts of the organising committee, district administration and other stakeholders in preserving the historic fair. "Preserving heritage is our responsibility, advancing development is our duty, and building Viksit Bharat is our national resolve," he said.

Event Organisation and Participation

Earlier, Chairman of the International Lavi Fair Organising Committee and Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap welcomed and felicitated the Governor and Lady Governor. Kashyap said that, for the first time in the history of the fair, an essay competition on its history had been organised for schoolchildren to encourage them to learn about the event through their families and elders. He added that the organising committee had made efforts to provide a platform to self-help groups, Farmer Producer Organisations, horticulturists and small industries to help them access new markets. Local artists had also been given priority in cultural programmes, with efforts made to showcase the cultural diversity of all districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Rampur Municipal Council Chairman Karn Sharma also welcomed the Governor and described the Lavi Fair as an integral part of the region's heritage and identity, extending beyond its traditional trading significance. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rampur Harsh Amarendra Singh Negi presented the vote of thanks.

Later, the Governor inaugurated the exhibition organised as part of the fair and visited stalls showcasing Kinnauri and other local products, along with exhibitions by various government departments. The Governor and Lady Governor also sampled local delicacies at food stalls and encouraged the promotion of Himachali food products on a wider scale. Former Zila Parishad Chairperson Chandraprabha Negi, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and other distinguished persons were also present on the occasion.

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