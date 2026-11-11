US Data Center Rules May Shift Bitcoin Mining Advantage Toward AI

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin miners hoping to pivot into AI data centers may find the biggest hurdles aren't technical-they're political. In the Nov. 3 US midterms, voters in multiple local races backed measures that restrict or slow new data center development, a shift that could change how quickly mining operators can translate secured power access into AI-ready facilities.

According to Ballotpedia, voters favored limiting new data center projects in 40 of 41 local contests it tracked. The outcomes-ranging from citywide bans to approval requirements for larger sites-arrived as the industry increasingly markets its computing infrastructure beyond crypto mining, including for AI workloads.

Local ballot measures restricted new data center growth in 40 of 41 contests tracked by Ballotpedia, potentially slowing the AI conversion plans of miners with existing power. Even with electricity supply secured, zoning, building permits, and expansion limits can block upgrades needed for AI infrastructure. CoinShares estimates that AI-ready data center buildouts can cost far more per megawatt than traditional mining facilities, raising the stakes of regulatory delays. Experts expect the next phase of policy debate in Washington-particularly around who pays for grid upgrades for high-demand data centers. Persistent concerns about electricity use and consistent power demand may affect profitability and project timelines for AI operators.

Key takeawaysMidterms show voters pushing back on new data centers

The midterm elections coincided with local votes in multiple states, where data center development was effectively put to the ballot alongside congressional races. Voters cited a mix of concerns, including rising electricity costs, water usage, and effects on nearby communities.

Ballotpedia reported that 40 of the 41 local contests it tracked backed restrictions on data centers. The measures included a spectrum of approaches-some jurisdictions imposed outright limits, while others adopted narrower controls such as caps on facility size, temporary pauses on new projects, or requirements that certain developments receive voter approval.

In Grove City, Ohio, voters approved a rule requiring public approval for large projects consuming more than 20 megawatts of electricity, among other conditions. Separate examples included several Maine towns that used temporary pauses as part of their ballot outcomes.

Why“secured power” may not be enough for miners turning to AI

Bitcoin miners' interest in AI has been growing, but the ability to repurpose infrastructure depends on more than having access to electricity. Local governments often control zoning and building permits, as well as the terms under which companies can expand or upgrade existing sites.

Jordan Knecht, head of strategic integrations at blockchain infrastructure company Kresus, said the practical path forward can be blocked even when a company already has a promising site.“A company might have access to an attractive site and a significant amount of power capacity, but if local restrictions prevent it from expanding or upgrading that infrastructure, the opportunity becomes much more difficult to pursue,” Knecht told Cointelegraph.

The timing matters because the pivot from mining to AI infrastructure is already underway. According to a CoinShares report released in Q1 2026, publicly listed Bitcoin miners announced more than $70 billion in AI and advanced computing contracts during 2025 and early 2026.

Still, those large, longer-horizon deals may not translate into faster construction on the ground if local rules make expansions harder or force new projects to seek additional approvals. Knecht emphasized that, for miners aiming to shift to AI workloads, understanding local dynamics could be just as consequential as monitoring federal policy changes.

The cost gap between mining and AI raises sensitivity to delays

One reason local restrictions could hit miners more sharply than other investors is the economics of AI infrastructure. CoinShares estimated in a 2026 report that building AI-ready data center capacity can cost between $8 million and $15 million per megawatt. By comparison, traditional mining facilities were estimated at roughly $700,000 to $1 million per megawatt.

With AI buildouts requiring substantially more capital, secured electricity alone becomes only the starting point. Knecht said transitioning from Bitcoin mining to AI workloads involves additional investment in infrastructure such as cooling, networking, and reliability improvements.

Electricity profile differences also matter. According to Yuliya Barabash, founder of SBSB Fintech Lawyers, Bitcoin mining operators can sometimes adjust electricity usage when prices rise, whereas AI data centers generally need steadier power. She warned that higher electricity prices and more regulatory requirements could reduce profitability or push projects back.

Broader energy trends add pressure. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that data centers consumed 224 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2025, projecting that figure to nearly double to 426 terawatt-hours by 2030. That outlook reinforces why local voters and regulators are focused on the grid and the resources needed to sustain new computing capacity.

Congress returns: the next fight may be over who funds grid upgrades

Beyond the ballot box, incoming lawmakers are likely to face questions about how the country pays to expand grid capacity for large data centers. Knecht said Congress could scrutinize approval processes and electricity cost impacts, including whether major data center operators cover their share of infrastructure spending rather than passing expenses to consumers.

Barabash similarly suggested that policymakers are likely to focus on responsibility for electricity infrastructure buildouts-arguing that technology companies should bear costs associated with additional power demand created by their facilities.

Even so, experts cautioned that closer oversight does not necessarily mean development will be discouraged. Knecht noted that AI infrastructure has become increasingly important to the US economy, and that incentives to expand domestic computing capacity may remain strong.

For miners considering conversion, the question is whether AI revenues can justify the upgrades required for AI workloads. Jamie Brown, CEO of Global Kiwi Labs, argued that the economic case may strengthen when miners already have physical assets and power arrangements in place.“If a Bitcoin miner has not yet repurposed their electric contract and physical plant to AI, the case to do so just got more compelling,” Brown said, describing how companies that can act within constrained local permitting environments could gain an advantage.

Brown also framed the decision around return on investment, saying miners would pursue AI if it offers better economics than traditional mining.

Readers should watch how local restrictions translate into construction timelines for existing sites-especially whether regulators allow upgrades within permitted boundaries-and whether Congress ultimately formalizes rules on grid-cost allocation for AI-driven data center demand.

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