Clairvest Reports Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Results

Highlights



September 30, 2026 book value was $1.356 billion or $101.35 per share compared with $1.328 billion or $99.26 per share as at June 30, 2026, up 2.1% in the quarter

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $27.8 million or $2.08 per share

Net income for the six months ended September 30, 2026 was $76.2 million or $5.69 per share

During the quarter, Clairvest Equity Partners III (“CEP III”) received its remaining escrow proceeds, concluding the fund with a top quartile final return of 2.5 times net for third party investors During the quarter, Clairvest and Clairvest Equity Partners VII (“CEP VII”) completed two new investments for total investments of $73 million. Clairvest's portion of these investments was $18 million



Clairvest's book value was $1.356 billion or $101.35 per share as at September 30, 2026, compared with $1.328 billion or $99.26 per share as at June 30, 2026. For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Clairvest recorded net income of $27.8 million, or $2.08 per share, which was driven by a net increase in the valuation of Clairvest's private equity investment portfolio. Also during the quarter, Clairvest purchased and cancelled 2,800 common shares at an average price of $78.27/share, or a total cost of $0.2 million.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the net income was $76.2 million, or $5.69 per share. The net income for the six months was driven by a net increase in the valuation of Clairvest's private equity investment portfolio over the corresponding period.

As at September 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments excluding marketable securities, as reported under IFRS, were $180 million. In addition, our acquisition entities held $114 million in cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments as at September 30, 2026 bringing total available cash to $294 million. In aggregate, this represented 22% of our book value as at September 30, 2026, or approximately $22.01 per share.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, CEP III received the remaining escrow proceeds from the sale of its final investment, and the fund was formally dissolved on September 30, 2026. The completion of CEP III marks an important milestone for Clairvest. CEP III generated a final return of 2.5 times net for third party investors, placing it in the top quartile of North American buyout funds of its vintage.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Clairvest and CEP VII invested $73 million in two new deals, Clairvest's portion of which was $18 million. One investment was in the food and beverage domain and the other was in the medical practice management domain, both sectors where Clairvest has prior investments and expertise. As at the date of this press release, CEP VII, since the commencement of its investment program in 2024, has made eight investments in total and is at 35% invested.

“Completing CEP III is a meaningful milestone for Clairvest. The fund delivered a top quartile return of 2.5 times net for our investors, a result that reflects the strength of our partnerships with the entrepreneurs we backed and our commitment to seeing every investment through to the end,” said Ken Rotman, CEO of Clairvest.“At the same time, we continued to build out the CEP VII portfolio with two new investments this quarter, in food and beverage and medical practice management. With eight investments completed and an active pipeline of opportunities in diligence, we expect to substantially complete the CEP VII investment program in 2027, building a high-quality portfolio of businesses.”