CORRECTION - Dillard's, Inc. To Report Third Quarter And Year-To-Date Results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: TXSE) will announce results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2026 tomorrow after the close of the Texas Stock Exchange.

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