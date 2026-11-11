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CORRECTION - Dillard's, Inc. To Report Third Quarter And Year-To-Date Results


Date: 2026-11-11 05:15:59

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: TXSE) please note that in the 1st paragraph, earnings will be released tomorrow after the close of the Texas Stock Exchange, not tomorrow before the open as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: TXSE) will announce results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2026 tomorrow after the close of the Texas Stock Exchange.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Director of Investor Relations

(501) 376-5965
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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