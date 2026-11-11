Northeast Frontier Railway Initiates Probe Into Digaru Train Accident

High-Level Investigation Launched Into Digaru Train Accident

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities have initiated a high-level investigation into the train accident at Digaru in Assam, with a team of senior railway officials and experts being dispatched to determine the exact cause of the incident, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kopinjal Kishore Sharma said. Sharma said the railway authorities were also examining video recordings made by the loco pilot before the accident as part of the investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the derailment.

"The Northeast Frontier Railway authorities have started a high-level investigation into the train accident that happened in Digaru, Assam. Meanwhile, a team of top railway officials and experts has been dispatched for the investigation. The railway department is reviewing the video recordings made by the loco pilot before the accident. The authorities have initiated the investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident," Sharma told ANI.

Restoration Updates and Passenger Services

Providing an update on the restoration work, the NFR CPRO said train movement had returned to normal, and three of the five derailed coaches had been repaired. He added that the repair work on the remaining two coaches was expected to be completed by Thursday night.

"Currently, train movement is normal. Out of the five derailed coaches, three have been repaired. The repair of the remaining two coaches will be completed by tonight," Sharma said. He further said that arrangements had been made to transport passengers to their respective destinations through special trains following the accident.

"In the meantime, passengers are being sent to their respective destinations by special trains," he said. Sharma also informed that the operation of three trains had been cancelled due to the accident. The cancelled trains are the Guwahati-Haibargaon Express, Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express and New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Intercity Express.

Details of the Derailment

Earlier on Wednesday, six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district, officials said. Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI over the phone that no casualties had been reported so far.

“Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express have derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 a.m. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot,” Sharma said.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, the incident occurred when the Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru railway station to give precedence to another train. The locomotive, along with five coaches, derailed after the loco pilot could not control the speed, the CPRO said. All passengers are safe, and no injuries have been reported. Passengers are being transported to their destinations by an alternate train, while relief and rescue operations have been initiated.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was working closely with the Ministry of Railways following the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express at Digaru railway station. In a post on X, Sarma said all passengers were safe, while four people had sustained minor injuries and were receiving medical care. "All passengers are safe. 4 sustained minor injuries and are receiving care. We're working closely with @RailMinIndia on this situation," he wrote on X. (ANI)

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