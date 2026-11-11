G7 Foreign Ministers Discuss Expanding Arms Supplies To Ukraine

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries discussed progress in supplying Ukraine with air defense systems and long-range weapons at a meeting in Paris.

This is stated in a joint statement issued following the meeting and published on the UK government's website.

"We reviewed the progress made in providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, systems and missiles, long-range weapons, as well as licenses that will enable it to expand its military production capabilities," the statement said.

The ministers also announced their intention to step up efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

It should be noted that Kyiv has repeatedly expressed concern over shortages of missiles for its air defense forces.