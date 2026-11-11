Timbercreek Financial Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results And Update On Staged Loan Resolutions
|$ millions
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2026
|Net Mortgage Investments
|$
|1,217.4
|$
|1,054.5
|$
|1,143.9
|Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments
|$
|32.9
|$
|20.2
|$
|32.5
|Real Estate Inventory
|$
|23.1
|$
|28.2
|$
|23.1
|Joint Venture
|$
|18.6
|$
|18.4
|$
|18.5
|Net Investment Income
|$
|25.0
|$
|25.4
|$
|24.9
|(Loss) Income from Operations
|$
|(23.5
|)
|$
|16.0
|$
|16.0
|Net (Loss) income and comprehensive (Loss) Income
|$
|(32.1
|)
|$
|8.5
|$
|7.8
|Net income and comprehensive income before ECL
|$
|8.2
|$
|14.3
|$
|14.5
|Distributable income
|$
|14.0
|$
|14.1
|$
|14.6
|Dividends declared to Shareholders
|$
|14.3
|$
|14.3
|$
|14.3
|$ per share
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2026
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|Distributable income per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.18
|(Loss) Earnings per share
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|Payout Ratio on Distributable Income
|101.9
|%
|101.4
|%
|97.7
|%
|Payout Ratio on Earnings per share
|n/a
|168.8
|%
|182.8
|%
|Net Mortgage Investments
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2026
|Weighted Average Loan-to-Value
|69.8
|%
|67.9
|%
|68.3
|%
|Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity
| 1.2 yr
|0.9 yr
|0.9 yr
|First Mortgages
|94.8
|%
|93.6
|%
|93.9
|%
|Cash-Flowing Properties
|82.6
|%
|82.0
|%
|81.3
|%
|Multi-Family Residential
|63.2
|%
|56.5
|%
|60.1
|%
|Variable Rate Loans with rate floors
|91.0
|%
|85.8
|%
|90.1
|%
|Weighted Average Interest Rate
|For the quarter ended
|7.5
|%
|8.3
|%
|7.6
|%
|Weighted Average Lender Fee
|New and Renewed
|0.8
|%
|0.5
|%
|0.7
|%
|New Net Mortgage Investment Only
|1.1
|%
|1.0
|%
|0.8
|%
Quarterly Conference Call
Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts.
To join the Zoom Webinar:
If you are a Guest, please click the link below to join:
Webinar ID: 853 9477 3035
Passcode: 1234
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
Canada: +1 204 272 7920 +1 438 809 7799 +1 587 328 1099 +1 647 374 4685 +1 647 558 0588 +1 778 907 2071 +1 780 666 0144 International numbers available:
The playback of the conference call will also be available on following the call.
About the Company
Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, .
Non-IFRS Measures
The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the "non-IFRS measures"). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company's ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance.
Certain statements contained in this news release may contain projections and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.
|OPERATING RESULTS 1,2
| Three months
ended September 30,
| Nine months
ended September 30,
| Year ended
December 31,
|NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost
|$
|25,036
|$
|25,422
|$
|75,052
|$
|79,229
|$
|104,913
|Revenue from real estate properties
|17
|108
|88
|3,266
|3,585
|Total revenue, net of mortgage syndication
|25,053
|25,530
|75,140
|82,495
|108,498
|Management fees
|(2,981
|)
|(2,790
|)
|(8,855
|)
|(8,316
|)
|(11,185
|)
|Servicing fees
|(243
|)
|(181
|)
|(693
|)
|(507
|)
|(686
|)
|Expected credit loss
|(40,224
|)
|(5,885
|)
|(50,645
|)
|(9,533
|)
|(17,877
|)
|General and administrative
|(618
|)
|(708
|)
|(1,946
|)
|(2,713
|)
|(3,234
|)
|Expense from real estate properties
|(104
|)
|(361
|)
|(338
|)
|(2,873
|)
|(3,755
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(44,170
|)
|(9,925
|)
|(62,477
|)
|(23,942
|)
|(36,737
|)
|Total other (expenses) income
|(4,411
|)
|375
|(1,736
|)
|354
|(6,104
|)
|(Loss) Income from operations
|(23,528
|)
|15,980
|10,927
|58,907
|65,657
|Financing costs:
|Financing cost on credit facility
|(5,924
|)
|(4,909
|)
|(16,968
|)
|(15,467
|)
|(20,751
|)
|Financing cost on convertible debentures
|(2,613
|)
|(2,613
|)
|(7,840
|)
|(7,840
|)
|(10,453
|)
|Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income
|(32,065
|)
|8,458
|(13,881
|)
|35,600
|34,453
|Payout ratio on earnings per share
|n/a
|168.8
|%
|n/a
|120.4
|%
|165.8
|%
|NET INCOME BEFORE EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS
|Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(32,065
|)
|$
|8,458
|$
|(13,881
|)
|$
|35,600
|$
|34,453
|Add: Expected credit loss
|40,224
|5,885
|50,645
|9,533
|17,877
|Net income before expected credit loss1
|8,159
|14,343
|36,764
|45,133
|52,330
|DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME
|Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(32,065
|)
|$
|8,458
|$
|(13,881
|)
|$
|35,600
|$
|34,453
|Add: Expected credit loss
|40,224
|5,885
|50,645
|9,533
|17,877
|Add: Lender fees received and receivable
|2,409
|1,200
|5,508
|3,941
|6,671
|Add: Amortization expense, credit facility
|185
|322
|635
|755
|1,150
|Add: Amortization expense, convertible debentures
|294
|294
|881
|881
|1,175
|Add: Accretion expense, convertible debentures
|161
|161
|481
|481
|641
|Add: Straight-line rent adjustment
|12
|(147
|)
|43
|(147
|)
|(132
|)
|Less: Amortization income of lender fees
|(1,738
|)
|(1,891
|)
|(5,270
|)
|(6,418
|)
|(8,491
|)
|Less: Accretion income, deferred consideration
|(45
|)
|(44
|)
|(133
|)
|(103
|)
|(147
|)
|Less: (Gain) loss on DSU
|(264
|)
|(27
|)
|(341
|)
|89
|(53
|)
|Less: (Gain) loss on FVTPL investments
|4,832
|(34
|)
|4,811
|(112
|)
|4,414
|Less: (Gain) loss on sale of real estate
|-
|(100
|)
|(269
|)
|(413
|)
|1,505
|Distributable income1
|$
|14,005
|$
|14,077
|$
|43,110
|$
|44,087
|$
|59,063
|Payout ratio on distributable income1
|101.9
|%
|101.4
|%
|99.3
|%
|97.2
|%
|96.7
|%
|PER SHARE INFORMATION
|Dividends declared to shareholders
|$
|14,273
|$
|14,275
|$
|42,823
|$
|42,857
|$
|57,132
|Weighted average common shares (in thousands)
|82,750
|82,753
|82,752
|82,810
|82,810
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.69
|(Loss) Earnings per share (basic)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.42
|(Loss) Earnings per share (diluted)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.42
|Earnings per share before expected credit loss1
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.63
|Distributable income per share1
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.71
Net mortgage investments
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted)
The Company's exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:
|As at September 30, 2026
|As at December 31, 2025
|Number
| Carrying
Amount
| % of
Portfolio
|Number
| Carrying
Amount
| % of
Portfolio
|Multi-Residential
|78
|$ 769,959
|63.2
|%
|82
|$ 770,490
|62.2
|%
|Retail
|4
|142,254
|11.7
|%
|4
|140,006
|11.3
|%
|Industrial
|13
|127,358
|10.5
|%
|14
|131,821
|10.6
|%
|Office
|1
|5,911
|0.5
|%
|5
|61,183
|4.9
|%
|Improved Land
|6
|69,504
|5.7
|%
|7
|83,388
|6.7
|%
|Unimproved Land
|2
|51,247
|4.2
|%
|3
|24,027
|2.0
|%
|Single-Residential
|2
|211
|0.0
|%
|3
|13,507
|1.1
|%
|Mortgages at Amortized Cost
|106
|1,166,444
|95.8
|%
|118
|1,224,422
|98.8
|%
|Mortgages at FVTPL
|5
|50,910
|4.2
|%
|4
|14,896
|1.2
|%
|Net mortgage investments
|111
|1,217,354
|100.0
|%
|122
|$ 1,239,318
|100.0
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|16,228
|17,898
|Expected credit loss
|(46,744
|)
|(30,281
|)
|Unamortized lender fee
|(5,905
|)
|(5,419
|)
|Mortgage syndications
|884,758
|673,626
|Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications
|2,065,691
|1,895,142
Enhanced return portfolio
|As at
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Other loan investments, net of expected credit loss
|$
|22,926
|$
|21,460
|Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost
|6,020
|6,020
|Investment in participating debentures, measured at FVTPL
|919
|863
|Joint venture investment in indirect real estate development
|-
|325
|Investment in equity instrument, measured at FVTPL
|3,000
|3,000
|Total enhanced return portfolio
|$
|32,865
|$
|31,668
SOURCE: Timbercreek Financial
For further information, please contact:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn, CEO
Tracy Johnston, CFO
416-923-9967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment