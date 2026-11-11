OTC Markets Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|2026
|2025
|% change
|$ change
|OTC Link
|$
|7,489
|$
|6,420
|17
|%
|1,069
|Market data licensing
|13,352
|12,520
|7
|%
|832
|Corporate services
|13,004
|12,695
|2
|%
|309
|Gross Revenues
|33,845
|31,635
|7
|%
|2,210
|Net revenues
|32,861
|30,659
|7
|%
|2,202
|Revenues less transaction-based expenses
|30,071
|28,504
|5
|%
|1,567
|Operating expenses
|19,271
|17,897
|8
|%
|1,374
|Income from operations
|10,800
|10,607
|2
|%
|193
|Operating profit margin
|32.9%
|34.6%
|Income before provision for income taxes
|11,069
|10,876
|2
|%
|193
|Net income
|$
|8,804
|$
|8,558
|3
|%
|246
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.71
|3
|%
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.06
|1
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|11,835,594
|11,870,002
|-
- Gross revenues of $33.8 million, up 7% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 5%. OTC Link revenues up 17%, primarily due to transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS increasing 32%, as a result of higher volume of shares traded on these platforms. Market Data Licensing revenues up 7%. Redistributor-based revenues increased 7%, with professional user revenues increasing 7% and non-professional user revenues increasing 19% quarter over quarter. Revenues from direct sold licenses increased 11% primarily due to price increases for certain licenses and growth in subscribers. Revenues from data and compliance solutions were essentially flat. Corporate Services revenues up 2%. Revenues from our OTCQX market increased 6%, reflecting a higher average number of companies on the OTCQX market and price increases effective from the beginning of the year. OTCQB revenues increased 4% due to similar factors. Revenues from our OTCID market and from Pink Limited subscribers to the Disclosure & News Service® (“DNS”) decreased 3%, reflecting a similar decline in the average number of companies subscribing to OTCID and DNS. Operating expenses increased 8%. The increase was driven by an 18% increase in professional and consulting fees, reflecting higher regulatory and clearing costs as a result of the increased trading volumes on OTC Link's ATSs and a 16% increase in IT infrastructure and information services costs. Additionally, compensation and benefits expenses increased 4% due to higher cash-based incentive compensation targets for 2026 as well as an increase in other employee expenses. Operating income increased 2% and net income increased 3% to $10.8 million and $8.8 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 1% to $12.9 million, or $1.07 per adjusted diluted share.
Dividend Declaration – Quarterly and Special Cash Dividend
OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a special cash dividend of $1.75 per share of Class A Common Stock and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The special dividend is payable on December 3, 2026, to stockholders of record on November 23, 2026. The ex-dividend date is November 23, 2026. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on December 17, 2026, to stockholders of record on December 3, 2026. The ex-dividend date is December 3, 2026.
Stock Buyback Program
The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and consultants, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company purchased 2,917 shares at an average price of $52.21 per share.
On March 2, 2026, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.
Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail.
Webcast:
The conference webcast and management presentation can be accessed at the following link (replay available until November 11, 2027):
Live Call:
Participants intending to ask a question during the live call and Q&A session should also register in advance at:
Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the live call. Live call participants may also select a“Call Me” option.
The Quarterly Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call, and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at
.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market, and Pink LimitedTM Market.
Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .
Investor Contact:
Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (212) 220-2215
Email: ...
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 896-4428
Email: ...
|OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in thousands, except share and per share information)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|OTC Link
|$
|7,489
|$
|6,420
|Market data licensing
|13,352
|12,520
|Corporate services
|13,004
|12,695
|Gross revenues
|33,845
|31,635
|Redistribution fees and rebates
|(984
|)
|(976
|)
|Net revenues
|32,861
|30,659
|Transaction-based expenses
|(2,790
|)
|(2,155
|)
|Revenues less transaction-based expenses
|30,071
|28,504
|Operating expenses
|Compensation and benefits
|11,617
|11,162
|IT Infrastructure and information services
|3,362
|2,896
|Professional and consulting fees
|2,253
|1,916
|Marketing and advertising
|373
|368
|Occupancy costs
|650
|629
|Depreciation and amortization
|555
|635
|General, administrative and other
|461
|291
|Total operating expenses
|19,271
|17,897
|Income from operations
|10,800
|10,607
|Other income
|Interest income
|269
|269
|Income before provision for income taxes
|11,069
|10,876
|Provision for income taxes
|2,265
|2,318
|Net Income
|$
|8,804
|$
|8,558
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.71
|Diluted
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.71
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|11,770,348
|11,778,799
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|11,835,594
|11,870,002
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net Income
|$
|8,804
|$
|8,558
|Excluding:
|Interest expense (income)
|(269
|)
|(269
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|2,265
|2,318
|Depreciation and amortization
|555
|635
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,546
|1,587
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,901
|$
|12,829
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.06
|Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.
|OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except share information)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|53,036
|$
|49,231
|Short-term investments
|5,191
|5,047
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $282 and $267
|9,708
|9,053
|Prepaid income taxes
|1,314
|249
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,264
|2,361
|Total current assets
|71,513
|65,941
|Property and equipment, net
|4,736
|5,557
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|9,621
|9,508
|Deferred tax assets, net
|5,741
|6,809
|Goodwill
|3,984
|3,984
|Intangible assets, net
|5,825
|6,247
|Long-term restricted cash
|1,856
|1,606
|Other assets
|1,005
|457
|Total Assets
|$
|104,281
|$
|100,109
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,645
|$
|1,184
|Income taxes payable
|1,671
|138
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|13,685
|14,884
|Deferred revenue
|24,348
|33,640
|Total current liabilities
|41,349
|49,846
|Income tax reserve
|1,171
|1,050
|Deferred compensation
|475
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|8,960
|8,748
|Total Liabilities
|51,955
|59,644
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock - par value $0.01 per share
|Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,997,666 issued, 11,988,725 outstanding at September 30, 2026; 12,912,423 issued, 12,020,991 outstanding at December 31, 2025
|130
|129
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,938
|41,364
|Retained earnings
|38,265
|24,644
|Treasury stock - 1,008,941 shares at September 30, 2026 and 891,432 shares at December 31, 2025
|(32,007
|)
|(25,672
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|52,326
|40,465
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|104,281
|100,109
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