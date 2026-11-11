OTC Markets Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering Revenue, Operating Income, and Earnings Growth Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $33.8 million for the quarter, up 7% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $10.8 million for the quarter, up 2% versus the prior year period

Operating profit margin of 32.9% for the quarter , versus 34.6% for the prior year period

Net income of $8.8 million and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.73, each up 3% versus the prior year period

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $3.7 million, consisting mainly of $3.6 million in dividends with the balance in repurchases of common shares, compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period

Announcing special dividend of $1.75 per share and fourth quarter 2026 dividend of $0.30 per share

589 OTCQX ® , 1,117 OTCQB ® , and 1,037 OTCID ® companies at quarter end

143 unique OTC Link subscribers as of September 30, 2026, up 5 versus September 30, 2025 Approximately 87,000 average daily trades on OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB during the quarter, versus approximately 59,000 during the prior year period

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. “The third quarter marked the first anniversary of establishing the OTCID Basic Market, and we are pleased to see it become an integral part of our market structure and product offering,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We also continued to evolve our trading platforms. As regulators establish clear rules of the road, we remain committed to helping our FINRA member broker-dealers, public company clients, and market data customers benefit from blockchain technology and lawful trading of tokenized stocks.” “In the third quarter of 2026, we delivered continued revenue growth across all three business lines, resulting in a 7% increase in gross revenues,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer.“OTC Link continued to benefit from higher trading volumes, while Corporate Services saw a higher average number of companies on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets. Market Data Licensing revenues increased, driven by price increases for certain licenses and subscriber growth. These results reflect continued momentum from the first half of the year.” Third Quarter 2026 compared to Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2026 2025 % change $ change OTC Link $ 7,489 $ 6,420 17 % 1,069 Market data licensing 13,352 12,520 7 % 832 Corporate services 13,004 12,695 2 % 309 Gross Revenues 33,845 31,635 7 % 2,210 Net revenues 32,861 30,659 7 % 2,202 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 30,071 28,504 5 % 1,567 Operating expenses 19,271 17,897 8 % 1,374 Income from operations 10,800 10,607 2 % 193 Operating profit margin 32.9% 34.6% Income before provision for income taxes 11,069 10,876 2 % 193 Net income $ 8,804 $ 8,558 3 % 246 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.71 3 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 1.06 1 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,835,594 11,870,002 -



Gross revenues of $33.8 million, up 7% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 5%.

OTC Link revenues up 17%, primarily due to transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS increasing 32%, as a result of higher volume of shares traded on these platforms.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 7%. Redistributor-based revenues increased 7%, with professional user revenues increasing 7% and non-professional user revenues increasing 19% quarter over quarter. Revenues from direct sold licenses increased 11% primarily due to price increases for certain licenses and growth in subscribers. Revenues from data and compliance solutions were essentially flat.

Corporate Services revenues up 2%. Revenues from our OTCQX market increased 6%, reflecting a higher average number of companies on the OTCQX market and price increases effective from the beginning of the year. OTCQB revenues increased 4% due to similar factors. Revenues from our OTCID market and from Pink Limited subscribers to the Disclosure & News Service® (“DNS”) decreased 3%, reflecting a similar decline in the average number of companies subscribing to OTCID and DNS.

Operating expenses increased 8%. The increase was driven by an 18% increase in professional and consulting fees, reflecting higher regulatory and clearing costs as a result of the increased trading volumes on OTC Link's ATSs and a 16% increase in IT infrastructure and information services costs. Additionally, compensation and benefits expenses increased 4% due to higher cash-based incentive compensation targets for 2026 as well as an increase in other employee expenses.

Operating income increased 2% and net income increased 3% to $10.8 million and $8.8 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 1% to $12.9 million, or $1.07 per adjusted diluted share.



Dividend Declaration – Quarterly and Special Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a special cash dividend of $1.75 per share of Class A Common Stock and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The special dividend is payable on December 3, 2026, to stockholders of record on November 23, 2026. The ex-dividend date is November 23, 2026. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on December 17, 2026, to stockholders of record on December 3, 2026. The ex-dividend date is December 3, 2026.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and consultants, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company purchased 2,917 shares at an average price of $52.21 per share.

On March 2, 2026, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail.

Webcast:

The conference webcast and management presentation can be accessed at the following link (replay available until November 11, 2027):

Live Call:

Participants intending to ask a question during the live call and Q&A session should also register in advance at:

Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the live call. Live call participants may also select a“Call Me” option.

The Quarterly Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call, and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at

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About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market, and Pink LimitedTM Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Investor Contact:

Antonia Georgieva

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (212) 220-2215

Email: ...

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Phone: (212) 896-4428

Email: ...

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 OTC Link $ 7,489 $ 6,420 Market data licensing 13,352 12,520 Corporate services 13,004 12,695 Gross revenues 33,845 31,635 Redistribution fees and rebates (984 ) (976 ) Net revenues 32,861 30,659 Transaction-based expenses (2,790 ) (2,155 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 30,071 28,504 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 11,617 11,162 IT Infrastructure and information services 3,362 2,896 Professional and consulting fees 2,253 1,916 Marketing and advertising 373 368 Occupancy costs 650 629 Depreciation and amortization 555 635 General, administrative and other 461 291 Total operating expenses 19,271 17,897 Income from operations 10,800 10,607 Other income Interest income 269 269 Income before provision for income taxes 11,069 10,876 Provision for income taxes 2,265 2,318 Net Income $ 8,804 $ 8,558 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.71 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,770,348 11,778,799 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,835,594 11,870,002 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net Income $ 8,804 $ 8,558 Excluding: Interest expense (income) (269 ) (269 ) Provision for income taxes 2,265 2,318 Depreciation and amortization 555 635 Stock-based compensation expense 1,546 1,587 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,901 $ 12,829 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 1.06 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.





OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,036 $ 49,231 Short-term investments 5,191 5,047 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $282 and $267 9,708 9,053 Prepaid income taxes 1,314 249 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,264 2,361 Total current assets 71,513 65,941 Property and equipment, net 4,736 5,557 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,621 9,508 Deferred tax assets, net 5,741 6,809 Goodwill 3,984 3,984 Intangible assets, net 5,825 6,247 Long-term restricted cash 1,856 1,606 Other assets 1,005 457 Total Assets $ 104,281 $ 100,109 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,645 $ 1,184 Income taxes payable 1,671 138 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,685 14,884 Deferred revenue 24,348 33,640 Total current liabilities 41,349 49,846 Income tax reserve 1,171 1,050 Deferred compensation 475 - Operating lease liabilities 8,960 8,748 Total Liabilities 51,955 59,644 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - par value $0.01 per share Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,997,666 issued, 11,988,725 outstanding at September 30, 2026; 12,912,423 issued, 12,020,991 outstanding at December 31, 2025 130 129 Additional paid-in capital 45,938 41,364 Retained earnings 38,265 24,644 Treasury stock - 1,008,941 shares at September 30, 2026 and 891,432 shares at December 31, 2025 (32,007 ) (25,672 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 52,326 40,465 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 104,281 100,109



