Navient Declares Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors approved a 2026 fourth quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.
The fourth quarter 2026 dividend will be paid on December 18, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2026.
About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) creates long-term value for customers and investors with responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of education finance and portfolio management expertise. Through our Earnest business, we help customers confidently achieve financial success through digital financial services. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more on Navient.com.
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