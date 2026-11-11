Your Choice Plumbers Announces Complimentary Property Protection Audit For Completed Melbourne Plumbing Jobs

Your Choice Plumbers carrying out an under-sink plumbing inspection as part of its Complimentary Property Protection Audit for Melbourne homeowners.

A household water-pressure check carried out by Your Choice Plumbers to identify excessive pressure and help protect plumbing fixtures and appliances.

Example of a deteriorated flexible braided hose, one of the visible plumbing risks reviewed during Your Choice Plumbers' Complimentary Property Protection Audit.

Prevention-focused check reviews water pressure, hot-water temperature and visible flexible hoses to help homeowners identify plumbing risks early.

- Emir Zubanovic, Your Choice PlumbersASPENDALE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Your Choice Plumbers has announced details of its Complimentary Property Protection Audit, which is included with completed residential plumbing jobs as part of the company's prevention-focused approach to home plumbing care.The audit is designed to help Melbourne homeowners identify visible plumbing risks that may not be related to the original reason for the plumbing visit but could contribute to future water damage, fixture failure or safety concerns if left unnoticed.The main areas commonly reviewed include household water pressure, hot-water delivery temperature and the condition of visible flexible braided hoses and related plumbing components.Victorian plumbing guidance states that maximum static water pressure at outlets within a building must not exceed 500 kPa, except for fire service outlets. Excessive pressure can contribute to water hammer and shorten the service life of taps, valves, appliances and other plumbing components. Building and Plumbing CommissionHot-water safety is another part of the check. Victorian guidance requires a maximum delivery temperature of 50°C at showers and taps used for personal hygiene in most residential settings, helping reduce the risk of serious scalding. Building and Plumbing CommissionThe audit also includes a visual review of accessible flexible braided hoses for warning signs such as corrosion, fraying, bulging, moisture exposure or other deterioration. These hoses are commonly located beneath sinks, vanities, toilets and appliances, where deterioration can go unnoticed until leakage or failure occurs.“Homeowners usually call a plumber because something has already gone wrong,” said Emir Zubanovic, Director and Licensed Plumber at Your Choice Plumbers.“We believe that visit should also be an opportunity to identify visible risks that could become the next plumbing emergency. If we see a compliance concern or a preventable flood risk, the homeowner should understand what it means and what options are available.”The Complimentary Property Protection Audit is a visual and practical inspection of accessible plumbing risk areas and is not intended to replace invasive investigation or specialist testing where hidden defects are suspected.Where a concern is identified, Your Choice Plumbers explains the finding and whether the issue appears urgent, preventative or suitable for monitoring. Where appropriate, findings and completed rectification work may also be documented to give homeowners a clearer maintenance history.The initiative reflects a wider shift within the business toward combining immediate plumbing repairs with longer-term property protection.Your Choice Plumbers' prevention approach also covers pressure management, hot-water temperature control, flexible hose flood prevention and other visible plumbing risks that can affect older homes, renovated properties, units and townhouses across Melbourne.More information about the Complimentary Property Protection Audit is available at:property-protection-offer/Further information about preventative plumbing and property protection is available at:prevention/About Your Choice PlumbersYour Choice Plumbers is a Melbourne residential maintenance plumbing business operated by Safe Seal Plumbing Pty Ltd t/a Your Choice Plumbers. The company services homes across Melbourne's inner, bayside, eastern and south-eastern suburbs, providing plumbing repairs, drainage, hot-water, leak detection, burst pipe, gas and preventative plumbing services.

Natasha Zubanovic

Your Choice Plumbers

+61 1300 852 779

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Your Choice Plumbers Announces Complimentary Property Protection Audit for Completed Melbourne Plumbing Jobs News Provided By Your Choice Plumbers November 11, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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