Sunlight Solutions Unveils Sunniverse, An AI-Native Insurance System Built From Scratch

Sunniverse is a new AI-native insurance system designed to simplify insurance operations and give professionals more time to focus on what matters.

- Yann Girard, Head of Artificial IntelligenceORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunlight Solutions today announced Sunniverse, a new insurance platform designed with artificial intelligence at its foundation rather than added to an existing system.Sunniverse is designed to read incoming insurance information, flag what needs attention and coordinate work across the insurance lifecycle.When a new submission arrives by email, for example, the system reviews the documents, identifies missing information and checks the risk against the insurer's guidelines and appetite. The underwriter starts with an organized assessment instead of a pile of paperwork and can move straight to a decision.The same approach applies to policy administration, billing and claims, where Sunniverse is intended to reduce manual handoffs and repeated data entry.“We've spent years teaching people how to use insurance software. Sunniverse flips that: technology understands the work, so people can focus on what matters,” said Florence Lamour, Head of Product at Sunlight Solutions.A new team, a clean slateSunniverse is being developed by a dedicated team led by Yann Girard, Head of Artificial Intelligence. Working outside the constraints of Sunlight's existing platform, the team is designing the system around the tasks insurance professionals need to complete, rather than the applications they have learned to navigate.“Sunniverse is designed to reason within the context of each carrier's business, turning complex information into findings professionals can act on with confidence,” Girard said.The system operates within each insurer's business rules and controls. Staff can review, challenge, validate or override any of its findings.Sunniverse is separate from Sunlight Enterprise, the company's configurable core insurance platform. Sunlight Enterprise continues to add new capabilities, including AI features.Industry input soughtSunlight is seeking input from insurers and industry leaders as Sunniverse develops. Industry experience can help identify long-standing operational challenges; question established practices and inform new approaches to insurance technology.Those interested in contributing can contact Sunlight Solutions.About Sunlight SolutionsSunlight Solutions provides cloud-native technology for insurers. Its flagship platform, Sunlight Enterprise, unifies policy administration, financial management, reinsurance, product configuration and digital distribution in one configurable system that supports multiple lines of business. The company is now developing Sunniverse, an AI-native insurance system.Learn more at .Media Contact

Meredith Nitchals

Sunlight Solutions

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Sunlight Solutions Unveils Sunniverse, an AI-Native Insurance System Built From Scratch News Provided By Sunlight Solutions November 11, 2026, 21:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Technology



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