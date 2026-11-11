COUNTRY ARTIST MADDYE TREW REPRISES CARRIE UNDERWOOD's INFAMOUS 'BLEACH-BLONDE TRAMP' IN NEW MUSIC VIDEO 'BATHROOM POLO'

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Ahead of Her Highly Anticipated 2027 Debut Album, Trew Flips the Script on Country Music's Famous Revenge Anthem Exactly 20 Years After It Topped the Charts

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TLG/Virgin/Trew Blue rising country artist and radio personality Maddye Trew is turning back the clock to redefine one of modern country music's most legendary storylines. In an unconventional move, Trew has officially released the official music video for her upcoming single, "Bathroom Polo," months in advance of the track hitting audio streaming platforms and the release of her debut album, Here Goes Nothin', slated for release in early 2027.Available for viewing on YouTube today--on the 20th anniversary of Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats" hitting #1 on Billboard's Hot Country song chart--"Bathroom Polo" is a direct response from the "bleach-blonde tramp" character in the infamous revenge anthem. While generations of fans have sung along to the destruction of the cheater's "pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive," Trew flips the perspective completely."Maybe the girl didn't know he had a wife" defends Trew in the clever, soon-to-be-released song written by Trew, alongside fellow writer Carey Latham and Andrew Langdon. However, the video takes this perspective to a new level.Directed by acclaimed music videographer Mark Nicolosi, the cinematic music video is a mix of performance (shot on location in Lebanon, Tenn. in front of a packed Cahoots Dance Hall & Honkytonk), as well as a visual treat for country music historians, packed with narrative Easter eggs that seamlessly connect Trew's new version of the story to the universe of the 2006 classic and carry the story forward.Musically, however, "Bathroom Polo" stands entirely on its own, and showcases Trew's signature "whiskey-smooth" vocal delivery and modern, high-octane country that will fill a dance floor. Produced by Steve Marcantonio (John Lennon, Heart, KISS, Reba, Keith Urban), the track features notable musicians: Ford Thurston (Randy Houser, Chris Cagle) on electric guitar; 2002 ACM Musician of the Year nominee Jeff McMahon (Tim McGraw, Chris Cagle) on keys; Jonathan H. Warren (Ian Munsick, Cumberland Run, Rachael Mann) on fiddle; Tommy Leland (Timothy Wayne, The Flying Buffaloes, PJ Ferguson) on acoustic guitar; Ben Murray (Chris Cagle) on bass; Dorian "Wookie" Crosier (Rascal Flatts, Jennifer Nettles, The Jonas Brothers, Kid Rock) on drums; Jefferson Grizzard (Willie Nile, The Goo Goo Dolls) on supplemental guitars; and Nick Pellegrino (Billy Falcon, Walt Wilkins, George Ducas, Jason Meadows) on backup vocals."I've always been a HUGE Carrie Underwood fan...yep, I'm a 'Care Bear' [Underwood fanclub member] from way back!" says Trew. "As a kid, I watched her win 'American Idol' and go on to become a megastar, wife, and mom...and I said 'that's what I want to be when I grow up.' So, I auditioned all four years in high school to appear on the show and finally made it through to Hollywood when I was a senior. That inspired me to make the move to Nashville and pursue a music career. So I have Carrie to thank for putting me on this journey, and incorporating a little piece of her story in my music is my way of acknowledging this."By releasing the official video well ahead of the single's audio debut, the Memphis-born, Belmont University alum continues to show the same boundary-pushing resilience that has defined her fast-rising career. Known for turning heads with her previous chart-climbing independent radio singles "Long Gone John" and "Single Of The Year," Trew's clever rollout strategy sets the stage for a massive year ahead.In the meantime, be sure to catch Maddye Trew's interview with Jim Belisle on today's "Boots & Whiskey Podcast " (available on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, and more), where she discusses the inspiration behind "Bathroom Polo" and her upcoming album at length.For more information on Maddye Trew, visit MaddyeTrew.

Shelly L Mullins

ProMO Image-Nashville

+1 615-516-7620

Maddye Trew--"Bathroom Polo" Official Music Video

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COUNTRY ARTIST MADDYE TREW REPRISES CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S INFAMOUS 'BLEACH-BLONDE TRAMP' IN NEW MUSIC VIDEO 'BATHROOM POLO' News Provided By ProMO Image-Nashville November 11, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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