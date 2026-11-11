Tony Robbins And Dean Graziosi Share Everyday AI Success Stories Ahead Of AI Advantage LIVE On December 12

AI Advantage Book + AI Advantage LIVE Virtual Event w/ Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

The people in The AI Advantage aren't engineers or tech founders, and their stories set the stage for the free AI Advantage LIVE event on December 12.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi set out to write The AI Advantage: How Ordinary People Are Using AI to Build Extraordinary Lives, they made a decision early on that the book wouldn't be about the technology. It would be about the people.The result, publishing December 15 from Hay House, is a collection of stories from people who started with little or no technical experience and used AI to change how they work and live. Those same stories set the stage for AI Advantage LIVE, a free one-day virtual event Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will host on Saturday, December 12, 2026.-- Who Is in the Book --The people featured in The AI Advantage come from a wide range of backgrounds.Jill Larsen is a mother of six in Norwalk, Iowa, who owns two childcare facilities. When she first heard about AI, she assumed it had nothing to do with her business. Then she realized she could have built the $2,000 company website she'd just paid for herself, and she went on to use AI to automate the bookings, calendar, and invoicing for her facility's event rental space, so that side of the business now runs without her touching it.Jenn Drummond, a Guinness World Record holder and single mother of seven, built a speaking career after becoming the first woman to summit the Seven Second Summits. Every keynote used to take her at least 15 hours of research and slide preparation. After training an AI partner on her speaking style, frameworks, and voice, her prep time dropped from 15 hours to one.And Amanda Erguvenc spent three decades in food safety before she and her husband lost their business during COVID. At 59, she believed AI was for younger people with technical backgrounds. Instead, it helped her see how her career in risk and compliance applied to a brand-new field, and she began developing Ivora, an ethical AI governance framework for organizations.-- From the Page to AI Advantage LIVE --Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi created AI Advantage LIVE so people don't have to wait for the book to see what's possible. During the five-hour event, attendees will discover how AI can give them hours back, help turn an idea into a plan, and get work done when they aren't there. Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will be joined by Igor Pogany and Molly Mahoney, with additional appearances from Sabrina Ramonov and John Maxwell.Molly Mahoney, whose own story of building a business from scratch is part of what attendees will hear on December 12, said the stories in the book reflect what she sees every day. "So many people think they missed the window," said Mahoney. "The people in this book prove the window is wide open, and it's open for people who never thought of themselves as tech people."-- Availability --The AI Advantage is open for pre-order ahead of its December 15 release.AI Advantage LIVE with Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi takes place Saturday, December 12, 2026, beginning at 9AM PT, and registration is free.-- Meet Your Authors --About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of Mastermind and AI Advantage alongside Tony Robbins. For more than four decades Dean Graziosi has helped entrepreneurs in more than 150 countries turn their knowledge and experience into thriving businesses through his books, live events, online programs and community. He has founded, invested in or helped build more than 15 companies, and the frameworks and launches he has developed have generated more than $2 billion in sales.

Kari Keating

AI Advantage

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Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Share Everyday AI Success Stories Ahead of AI Advantage LIVE on December 12 News Provided By mastermind November 11, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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