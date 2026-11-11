Team Builders Plus Pilots New Wheelchairity Philanthropic Team Building Program At Brandywine Haddonfield

Final Wheelchairs Assembled by Team Builders Plus and Brandwyine Haddonfield

Wheelchair donations to Generations Plus Care bring local teams together to support greater mobility for seniors.

- Andy Kraus, President of Team Builders PlusMARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Team Builders Plus partnered with Brandywine Haddonfield by Monarch Communitiesto pilot WheelChairity, a new philanthropic team building program designed to strengthen workplace connections while providing wheelchairs to local seniors in need.Hosted in the activity room at Brandywine Haddonfield, a senior living community, the pilot brought together members of the community's director team and representatives from Team Builders Plus for an afternoon of friendly competition, collaboration, and charitable giving.WheelChairity combines interactive team challenges with a meaningful mission: helping people in need gain greater mobility. Participants work together to complete creative challenges, solve problems, and earn the wheelchair components needed for the final assembly. Once the parts are earned, teams collaborate to assemble the wheelchairs, turning individual accomplishments into a shared community contribution.During the pilot, participants enjoyed competing in challenges, earning wheelchair parts, and working together to assemble the completed wheelchairs. Laughter filled the room as the teams took on each activity, creating an energetic atmosphere while putting their communication, creativity, and problem-solving skills to the test. The pilot also provided an opportunity for Team Builders Plus to gather valuable feedback from the Brandywine Haddonfield team to help refine and strengthen the new program.As a senior living community, Brandywine Haddonfield understands firsthand the difference wheelchair mobility can make in the life of a senior who needs assistance getting around. Its participation in the pilot offered a meaningful perspective on the program's mission and the importance of connecting team building with a tangible community benefit.“We loved hosting WheelChairity! Programs like this bring teams closer together, bring joy to our residents, and make a meaningful difference for seniors in need. We look forward to seeing the impact this program will have on seniors,” said Kim Fasolo, Community Relations Director at Brandywine Haddonfield.The completed wheelchairs were donated to Generations Plus Care in Pennsauken, New Jersey, a local day program providing vital services to seniors. The donation represents the heart of WheelChairity: bringing people together through a shared experience that extends beyond the event itself and makes a difference in the lives of others.“Team building is about more than having fun together. It's about creating opportunities for people to connect, collaborate, and accomplish something meaningful as a team,” said Andy Kraus, President of Team Builders Plus.“With WheelChairity, participants get the excitement of friendly competition while knowing that their efforts will help provide the gift of mobility to seniors in their own community.”Effective team building helps organizations strengthen communication, build trust, encourage creative problem-solving, and improve collaboration across teams. When participants work toward a common goal outside their everyday responsibilities, they have an opportunity to discover one another's strengths, develop new connections, and practice working together in a different environment.WheelChairity adds another dimension to that experience by giving teams a shared philanthropic purpose. Instead of competing solely to win, participants ultimately work toward a collective achievement that benefits others. The result is an engaging event that combines team development with a lasting community impact.The new program builds on the philanthropic legacy of Team Builders Plus, which has helped facilitate the donation of more than 8,000 bicycles to children in need through its Wheels for the World program. With the introduction of WheelChairity, the company is expanding its commitment to charitable team building to include mobility safety and freedom for seniors.Founded in 1991, Team Builders Plus has spent more than 30 years creating engaging team building experiences for organizations of all sizes. Its programs combine fun, collaboration, and purposeful activities to help teams connect while making a positive difference.Following the successful pilot at Brandywine Haddonfield, Team Builders Plus looks forward to bringing WheelChairity to more organizations for corporate events, employee retreats, holiday celebrations, conferences, and other team gatherings.To learn more about WheelChairity or inquire about bringing the program to your organization, visit teambuildersplus

Andy Kraus

Team Builders Plus

+1 856-807-1715

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Team Builders Plus Pilots New WheelChairity Philanthropic Team Building Program at Brandywine Haddonfield News Provided By Team Builders Plus November 11, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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