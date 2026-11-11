Rapid Cloud Partners Promotes Vincent Chen To Director Of Consulting

Oracle NetSuite and Salesforce Consultancy Expands Its Senior Leadership

- Gayle Nelson, President and Founder of Rapid Cloud Partners

WESTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rapid Cloud Partners (RCP), which designs, implements, and improves Oracle NetSuite and Salesforce systems for companies ranging from startups to complex enterprises approaching $1 billion in revenue, today announced the promotion of Vincent Chen to Director of Consulting. Chen previously served as Manager of Consulting. In his new role, he will lead consulting engagements for global clients, overseeing delivery teams and advising client finance, accounting, and operations leaders.

Chen brings more than 12 years of experience in finance and business systems, including over a decade working with NetSuite and Salesforce. Before joining RCP, he led complex financial system transformations at Verizon. His work spans process improvement, budgeting and planning, financial operations, supply chain operations, and enterprise system implementations.

“Vincent has a rare ability to sit between a CFO and a development team and make sure both are solving the same problem,” said Gayle Nelson, President and Founder of Rapid Cloud Partners.“Our clients come to us because we understand the accounting behind the system, not just the software. Putting leaders like Vincent in charge of key client relationships is how we keep that standard as we grow.”

Chen's promotion comes as RCP continues to grow its client base, drawing on particular experience in software, IoT, telematics, manufacturing, food and beverage, and biotech. RCP helps clients connect critical systems such as NetSuite and Salesforce, so data flows cleanly from closed deals to recognized revenue, without manual rework.

“I've been on the finance side of these implementations, so I know what's at stake when the numbers have to be right,” said Chen.“The best systems projects start with understanding how the business actually runs. I'm excited to keep helping our clients build one source of truth they can scale on.”

About Rapid Cloud Partners

Founded in 2019, Rapid Cloud Partners (RCP) designs, implements, and improves Oracle NetSuite and Salesforce systems for companies ranging from startups to enterprises approaching $1 billion in revenue. Led by President and Founder Gayle Nelson, RCP's certified consultants bring firsthand experience in finance, accounting, operations, and IT, so they understand the business processes they help clients improve. RCP helps organizations streamline financial operations, improve data accuracy, automate business processes, and connect critical systems to support growth and operational efficiency. Clients include Hyliion, Digimarc, SmartRent, Outdoorsy, Tive, Cordial, and 4G Clinical. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, RCP is an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner and a Salesforce Partner. Learn more at rapidcloudpartners.

Becca Cooper

ShuBu Creative

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Rapid Cloud Partners Promotes Vincent Chen to Director of Consulting News Provided By ShuBu Creative November 11, 2026, 21:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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