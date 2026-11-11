Bestemming Yoga Hosts Free Aerial Yoga Days In Rochester

Bestemming Yoga Community Days

November and December introductory sessions at Crossbridge Wellness offer an opportunity to explore the practice ahead of a January workshop series.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bestemming Yoga will offer free Aerial (Hammock) Yoga Community Days on November 21 and December 12, 2026, at Crossbridge Wellness, 18 Harvard St., Rochester, NY 14607. The events will introduce community members to a movement practice that incorporates a suspended fabric hammock into yoga instruction.Two 30-minute sessions will be offered on each date, from 9:30–10:00 a.m. and 10:30–11:00 a.m. Participation is free, and advance sign-up is required through Bestemming Yoga's online calendar.The Community Days offer people curious about aerial hammock yoga an opportunity to experience the practice, become familiar with the setting, and ask questions before enrolling in a standard 60-minute class or a longer workshop. The introductory sessions provide a starting point for exploring how a hammock can be incorporated into a guided yoga experience.The events also give Rochester-area residents a chance to connect over a shared interest in movement and well-being. Offering the sessions at no charge allows participants to explore the practice before committing to a paid class or series.Bestemming Yoga's offerings connect yoga, wellness, and lifelong learning. The Community Days reflect that approach by encouraging curiosity and introducing a new way to experience movement.January Series Offers a Next StepFollowing the Community Days, Bestemming Yoga will offer an Aerial (Hammock) Yoga Basics Workshop Series on Saturdays, January 9, 16, and 23, 2027. The three-session series provides an opportunity to continue learning beyond an introductory visit.The January schedule includes a children's session from 9:30–10:30 a.m. and an adult session from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. The fee is $60 per participant for the complete three-session series. Registration information is available through Bestemming Yoga's online calendar.Families interested in the children's series should contact Bestemming Yoga with questions about age suitability and participation before enrolling.Event and Registration InformationFree Aerial (Hammock) Yoga Community DaysDates: Saturday, November 21, and Saturday, December 12, 2026Session times on each date: 9:30–10:00 a.m. and 10:30–11:00 a.m.Cost: Free; advance sign-up requiredAerial (Hammock) Yoga Basics Workshop SeriesDates: Saturdays, January 9, 16, and 23, 2027Children: 9:30–10:30 a.m.Adults: 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.Cost: $60 per participant for the complete three-session seriesLocation for all sessions: Bestemming Yoga at Crossbridge Wellness, 18 Harvard St., Rochester, NY 14607.Registration:About Bestemming YogaBestemming Yoga offers yoga and wellness learning experiences that encourage movement, exploration, reflection, and connection. Rochester sessions are held at Crossbridge Wellness. Its broader educational work includes webinars and related books for those interested in exploring yoga and personal well-being beyond a studio visit.The three-book Bestemming Yoga companion collection by Alexandra Salas, PhD, includes Hammock Yoga: Aerial Companion, Yoga Teaching & Learning Companion, and Partner Yoga Companion. Her additional wellness title, Mapping a Sustainable Life for Caregivers, explores caregiving and personal well-being. The books are published by Bestemming Press, an imprint of Cognition Ink LLC.Learn more about Alexandra Salas and her books at .Media ContactAlexandra SalasBestemming YogaEmail:...Phone: 585-210-8513Website:Instagram: @bestemmingyoga

Alexandra Salas

Bestemming Yoga

+1 585-210-8513

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bestemming Yoga Hosts Free Aerial Yoga Days in Rochester News Provided By Bestemming Yoga November 11, 2026, 21:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.