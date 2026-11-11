Silvertech Welcomes Lisa Hunter As Senior Vice President Of Digital Experience And Platform Strategy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Former Perficient executive, Hunter joins the senior leadership team to advance strategic partnerships, shape digital experience strategy and accelerate growth.

- Chris Crombie, Chief Growth Officer at SilverTechBEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SilverTech is pleased to announce that Lisa Hunter has joined the agency as Senior Vice President, Digital Experience and Platform Strategy. As a member of SilverTech's senior leadership team, Hunter will help guide the agency's strategic partnerships and digital experience offerings, connecting client priorities, platform capabilities and market opportunities to drive growth.Hunter brings leadership experience spanning digital experience platforms, customer experience, sales and marketing. Her background combines a deep understanding of the digital platform landscape with the expert perspective to identify opportunities, strengthen relationships and translate complex capabilities into compelling solutions for clients.At Perficient, Hunter held leadership roles as Sales Director and Director, Digital Experience Platforms. Her experience across sales and platform leadership will help SilverTech sharpen its approach to the market, strengthen collaboration with technology partners and build opportunities around the business challenges clients need to solve.“Lisa brings a valuable combination of digital experience expertise, platform knowledge and sales leadership to SilverTech,” said Chris Crombie, Chief Growth Officer at SilverTech.“She understands how to connect what clients need with the right strategy, technology and partnerships. That perspective will be instrumental as we expand our relationships, strengthen our offerings and pursue our next phase of growth.”Before Perficient, Hunter held several leadership positions at Brainjocks, including Vice President of Customer Experience.At SilverTech, Hunter will work across growth, strategy and delivery teams to align the agency's digital experience and platform expertise with its go-to-market priorities. Her focus will include developing strategic partner relationships, helping shape differentiated offerings and bringing the right teams and capabilities together to address client needs.“Strong digital experiences start with a clear understanding of the business and the people it serves,” said Hunter.“I'm excited to join SilverTech's leadership team and help build on the agency's expertise by deepening partner relationships, uncovering new opportunities and helping clients turn their digital investments into meaningful business results.”About SilverTech:SilverTech is a global digital experience consultancy focused on helping enterprise and mid-market organizations achieve growth and transformation by modernizing their digital ecosystems and accelerating long-term business performance. The firm brings together strategy, user experience, technology, marketing, data, and applied AI to deliver measurable outcomes through a collaborative, insight-driven approach.With deep expertise spanning financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, and government, SilverTech connects strategy, experience, and technology to solve complex customer challenges and enable sustained growth through continuous optimization.SilverTech partners with numerous leading technology platforms including Contentstack, Optimizely, Kentico, Progress Sitefinity, Hubspot, Salesforce, Staffbase and others to deliver scalable, secure, future-ready solutions aligned to each client's growth strategy.Founded in 1996, SilverTech supports global brands such as General Mills, Charles Schwab, Delphi, UGG, and HOKA. With offices in New Hampshire and Ohio, the firm serves as a trusted partner to organizations pursuing innovation, modernization, and lasting growth.###

Erin Presseau

SilverTech

+1 603-669-6600

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SilverTech welcomes Lisa Hunter as Senior Vice President of Digital Experience and Platform Strategy News Provided By SilverTech November 11, 2026, 21:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Technology



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