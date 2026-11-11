Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant Spotlights Thai Fried Chicken Wings In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - November 11, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas has placed renewed focus on its signature Thai Fried Chicken Wings, a dish that reflects the eatery's longstanding commitment to traditional recipes and extended preparation methods. The move comes as diners across the region show increasing interest in authentic Southeast Asian flavors available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

The featured wings are marinated in a blend of Thai and Chinese herbs and spices for a full 24 hours before being lightly battered and deep-fried in cholesterol-free, zero trans-fat vegetable oil. The dish arrives accompanied by a house-made, mildly spiced Thai sweet sauce. Additional accompaniments, including Thai Sweet Chili Sauce and steamed rice options, remain available for those seeking to customize the experience.

The wings sit within a broader category of Thai Appetizers that has become a defining part of the restaurant's menu. That selection includes dishes such as Thai Shrimp Rolls, Crab Rangoon, Pot Stickers, Thai Fried Fish Cakes, and Chicken Satay, offering guests a range of options to begin a meal or to share within a group.

Alan Wong, a spokesperson for the restaurant, noted that the renewed attention reflects customer demand rather than a departure from established practice.

"The wings have been prepared the same careful way for years, and the 24-hour marinade is central to the flavor," Wong said. "The decision to highlight them now simply mirrors how often guests ask for them and how well they pair with the rest of the menu."

Wong added that the appetizer category continues to serve an important role for first-time visitors. "Appetizers are often how people are introduced to Thai cuisine," he said. "Starting with something familiar yet distinct gives diners a reason to explore the fuller range of Thai and Chinese entrées that follow."

The Thai Fried Chicken Wing s are prepared using the same fresh-ingredient approach applied across the restaurant's offerings, which span Chinese dishes, stir-fried noodles, fried rice, salads, soups, and a dedicated vegetarian selection. The kitchen prepares items to order, with dishes served hot for dine-in guests and packaged for those choosing take-out or delivery within the Las Vegas area.

Beyond its appetizers, the restaurant maintains an online ordering system that allows guests to browse the menu and place orders directly. The establishment also offers gift certificates and periodically shares updates and seasonal offers through its blog and social media channels.

Additional details about the dish are available at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant's website.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas-based eatery offering a wide range of Thai and Chinese cuisine for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. The restaurant's menu encompasses appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, noodle dishes, entrées, vegetarian options, and desserts, including the Thai favorite mango sticky rice. Prepared with traditional recipes and fresh ingredients, the restaurant's offerings reflect a focus on authentic flavors across both Thai and Chinese culinary traditions. The establishment also supports online ordering, gift certificates, and regular special offers for its guests.

###

For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

...

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong