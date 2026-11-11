Star Equity Holdings Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results

Launched Process to Monetize Real Estate Assets

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR and STRRP) ("Star" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

2026 Third Quarter Summary



Revenue of $53.9 million increased 12.4% from the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit of $23.2 million increased 12.6% from the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $2.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.26 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.08 in the third quarter of 2025. Pro forma adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.18 in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* increased to $1.5 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2025; pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. Total cash including restricted cash was $7.8 million at September 30, 2026.



Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Star, noted,“In the third quarter, Energy Services gross profit and adjusted EBITDA increased on a pro forma basis, and in October we expanded the division by acquiring a machine shop in Vernal, Utah adding in-house machining, repair, and rebuild capabilities to our existing operation there. In Building Solutions, results were below the prior year quarter on a pro forma basis, reflecting continued softness in the residential and multifamily new construction markets. In addition, a large KBS Builders project, for which we received a non-refundable deposit, has shifted from 2026 to 2027. Despite these headwinds, the division's backlog, which excludes this project, grew to $11.4 million from $10.6 million at the end of the second quarter and new orders were above $17.0 million for the second quarter in a row."

Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions (“HTS”), added,“Despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty and pressure in the professional talent market, HTS limited its year-over-year gross profit decline to 2%, supported by 4% gross profit growth in the Americas. In the third quarter, we invested $1.4 million in digital offerings, expansion into new geographies, and other growth initiatives, while increasing our use of agentic AI and automation to enhance recruiter productivity and candidate matching. In November, we acquired Cornerstone RPO, which bolsters our presence in the U.S., the world's largest RPO market, and adds established enterprise client relationships and experienced U.S. sales leadership. Additionally, we moved up to No. 3 globally, a significant improvement versus history, in HRO Today's 2026 Global RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. We believe this recognition and our investments in growth initiatives position us well to win new business going forward.”

Mr. Eberwein concluded,“In the third quarter, we generated $0.9 million of cash flow from operations and repurchased approximately $0.3 million of our common stock. We remain focused on disciplined execution, rigorous cost management, and returns‐driven capital allocation. We continue to evaluate M&A opportunities across all three operating divisions while also working to make progress on monetizing our non-cash-generating assets including two real estate holdings where we expect to receive gross proceeds of over $9.0 million from two sale-leaseback transactions. We believe we are well positioned to improve profitability in 2027 and create significant value for our stockholders over the long term.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the division / segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such division / segment tables.

Division Highlights

Building Solutions

Third quarter Building Solutions revenue was $16.3 million and gross profit was $3.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million.

Pro forma ("PF")(1)Building Solutions revenue was $21.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, and PF gross profit was $5.3 million. PF adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million.

Building Solutions quarter-end backlog was $11.4 million, up from $10.6 million at Q2 2026, and the trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 0.86.

Business Services

Third quarter 2026 Business Services revenue was $33.8 million, compared to $37.0 million in the prior year quarter, while gross profit was $18.2 million, compared to $18.6 million a year ago. Business Services adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the prior year quarter. In Q3 2026, the Business Services division invested $1.4 million towards growth-related investments in its digital offerings, new geographies, and other items compared to $1.0 million in Q3 2025.

Regionally, Americas gross profit grew 4%, while EMEA and Asia Pacific gross profit declined by 9% and 5%, respectively.

Energy Services

Third quarter 2026 Energy Services revenue was $3.7 million. Gross profit was $1.8 million. Energy Services adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million in the third quarter.

PF Energy Services revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.7 million and PF gross profit was $1.5 million. Third quarter 2025 PF adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million.

(1) Pro forma Building Solutions and Energy Services results for the full third quarter of 2025.

Corporate Costs

In the third quarter of 2026, the Company's corporate costs were $1.8 million, up from $1.2 million in the prior year quarter, but down $0.8 million on a PF basis. The decrease on a PF basis was primarily driven by synergies realized from the Merger. Corporate costs in the third quarter of 2026 and 2025 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the third quarter of 2026 with $7.8 million in cash, including $1.6 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $0.9 million in cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2026 compared to using $2.7 million in cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

In the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 28,736 shares for approximately $0.3 million. As of the end of the third quarter of 2026, the Company has approximately $1.3 million remaining under its $3 million repurchase program authorized in September 2025 and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2025, Star had $215 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Star common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Star common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board's prior written approval.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's website at .

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:



Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 890-6161 International Dial-In Number: (412) 504-9848

The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring, managing, and growing businesses with strong fundamentals and market opportunities. Its current structure comprises four divisions: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments. For more information visit.

Building Solutions

The Building Solutions division operates in three specialties: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

The Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global clientele, servicing organizations at all levels, from entry-level positions to the C-suite. The division focuses on mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide, partnering consultatively with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

The Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

(212) 836-9611

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“intend,”“plan,”“predict,”“believe,” and similar words, expressions, and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) global economic fluctuations, (2) changes in the cost and availability of commodities, materials, and equipment, (3) risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients, (4) the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time, (5) risks associated with real estate ownership, (6) the Company's ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives, (7) risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter, (8) risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company, including risks related to the proposed Harte Hanks ("HH") Merger, such as the possibility that required financing, stockholder approval or other closing conditions may not be obtained or satisfied and that the HH Merger may be delayed or not completed; difficulties, delays or unexpected costs in integrating the businesses and managing the combined company's expanded operations; the failure to realize anticipated benefits and cost savings; disruption of business operations and relationships with customers and employees, loss of key employees and diversion of management attention; increased indebtedness and reduced financial flexibility; and substantial transaction and integration costs, including transaction costs payable regardless of whether the HH Merger is completed, (9) our profitability and growth being tied to the success of our operating businesses, (10) risks associated with our financial investments in other businesses, (11) our ability to improve existing products and services and develop, introduce, and market new products and services successfully, (12) the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company's largest customers, (13) competition in the Company's markets, (14) risks related to potential decreases in demand for products, (15) our ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level, (16) the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future, (17) risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, trade wars, natural disasters or health crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East, (18) risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility, (19) our ability to generate or borrow sufficient cash to make payments on our indebtedness, (20) risks related to indebtedness, (21) risks associated with the Company's investment strategy, (22) the Company's dependence on key management personnel, (23) the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors, (24) the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable, (25) the Company's exposure to legal proceedings, investigations and disputes, and limits on related insurance coverage, (26) the Company's ability to utilize net operating loss carryforwards, (27) the potential for goodwill impairment, (28) volatility of the Company's stock price, (29) risks related to our historically low trading volume, (30) risks related to securities or industry analysts, (31) the Company's ability to declare dividends, (32) risks associated with failure to pay dividends on our Preferred Stock, (33) risks related to compliance with federal and state laws, regulations, and other rules, (34) our exposure to employment-related claims, legal liability, and costs from clients, employees, and regulatory authorities, (35) risks related to the imposition of licensing or tax requirements or new regulations, (36) the effect of Anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents, (37) the effect of the protective amendment contained in our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, (38) the impact of our stockholder rights plan, or“poison pill,” on stockholder decision making, (39) risks related to our scaled disclosure requirements as a smaller reporting company, (40) the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology, (41) the adverse impacts of cybersecurity threats and attacks, and (42) risks related to the use of new and evolving technologies. The foregoing list should not be construed to be exhaustive. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow