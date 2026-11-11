Star Equity Holdings Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results
| STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|Building Solutions
|$
|16,347
|$
|9,603
|$
|42,557
|$
|9,603
|Business Services
|33,842
|37,038
|105,232
|104,445
|Energy Services
|3,731
|1,318
|11,133
|1,318
|Investments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total revenues
|53,920
|47,959
|158,922
|115,366
|Cost of revenues:
|Building Solutions
|13,019
|7,919
|34,430
|7,919
|Business Services
|15,671
|18,408
|51,800
|50,782
|Energy Services
|1,927
|972
|5,890
|972
|Investments
|74
|33
|223
|33
|Total cost of revenues
|30,691
|27,332
|92,343
|59,706
|Gross profit
|23,229
|20,627
|66,579
|55,660
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries and related
|18,223
|16,135
|54,930
|45,317
|Office and general
|5,485
|4,819
|14,955
|10,176
|Marketing and promotion
|997
|913
|2,920
|2,814
|Depreciation and amortization
|331
|404
|966
|932
|Total operating expenses
|25,036
|22,271
|73,771
|59,239
|Operating loss
|(1,807
|)
|(1,644
|)
|(7,192
|)
|(3,579
|)
|Non-operating income (expense):
|Interest income (expense), net
|-
|81
|(13
|)
|206
|Other (expense) income, net
|197
|48
|(42
|)
|(209
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(1,610
|)
|(1,515
|)
|(7,247
|)
|(3,582
|)
|(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|(21
|)
|249
|(17
|)
|626
|Net loss
|(1,589
|)
|(1,764
|)
|(7,230
|)
|(4,208
|)
|Dividend on 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
|(615
|)
|(67
|)
|(1,810
|)
|(67
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(2,204
|)
|$
|(1,831
|)
|$
|(9,040
|)
|$
|(4,275
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(1.95
|)
|$
|(1.37
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(1.95
|)
|$
|(1.37
|)
|Loss per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(2.43
|)
|$
|(1.39
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(2.43
|)
|$
|(1.39
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|3,701
|3,263
|3,716
|3,082
|Diluted
|3,701
|3,263
|3,716
|3,082
|Dividends declared per share of 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
|$
|0.250
|$
|0.025
|$
|0.750
|$
|0.025
|STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,220
|$
|10,269
|Restricted cash, current
|1,080
|1,819
|Investments in equity securities
|4,295
|3,767
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $352 and $275, respectively
|31,823
|35,220
|Inventories, net
|7,254
|6,988
|Note receivable, current portion
|277
|256
|Prepaid and other
|3,341
|4,168
|Total current assets
|54,290
|62,487
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,336 and $6,367, respectively
|16,666
|18,610
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|13,455
|11,675
|Goodwill
|5,912
|5,944
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,288 and $4,795, respectively
|1,188
|1,688
|Long-term investments
|953
|953
|Notes receivable, net of current portion
|9,152
|8,629
|Deferred tax assets, net
|2,439
|1,911
|Restricted cash, non-current
|548
|1,322
|Other assets
|13
|12
|Total assets
|$
|104,616
|$
|113,231
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,131
|$
|4,769
|Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits
|7,270
|7,526
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|4,565
|6,907
|Short-term debt
|8,280
|8,473
|Deferred revenue
|1,141
|1,496
|Operating and finance lease obligations, current
|762
|655
|Total current liabilities
|28,149
|29,826
|Income tax payable
|103
|99
|Operating lease obligations
|13,190
|11,235
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|4,667
|6,056
|Other liabilities
|382
|308
|Total liabilities
|46,491
|47,524
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 8,000 shares authorized: 2,778 and 2,691 shares issued; 2,457 and 2,370 shares outstanding, respectively
|3
|3
| Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 5,456 and
5,366 shares issued; 3,727 and 3,755 shares outstanding, respectively
|5
|5
|Additional paid-in capital
|531,092
|530,136
|Accumulated deficit
|(443,164
|)
|(435,934
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax
|(1,471
|)
|(1,364
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost: 1,729 and 1,611 common shares, respectively, and 321 preferred shares for both periods
|(28,340
|)
|(27,139
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|58,125
|65,707
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|104,616
|$
|113,231
|STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|DIVISION ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
| Building
Solutions
| Business
Services
| Energy
Services
|Investments
| Corporate
and
Intersegment
eliminations
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|16,347
|$
|33,842
|$
|3,731
|$
|160
|$
|(160
|)
|$
|53,920
|Gross profit
|$
|3,328
|$
|18,171
|$
|1,804
|$
|86
|$
|(160
|)
|$
|23,229
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(150
|)
|$
|(394
|)
|$
|584
|$
|532
|$
|(2,776
|)
|$
|(2,204
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|615
|615
|Net income (loss)
|(150
|)
|(394
|)
|584
|532
|(2,161
|)
|(1,589
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|-
|44
|-
|-
|(65
|)
|(21
|)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|168
|174
|43
|(241
|)
|(144
|)
|-
|Total depreciation and amortization
|258
|216
|333
|75
|11
|893
|EBITDA (loss) (1)
|276
|40
|960
|366
|(2,359
|)
|(717
|)
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|-
|97
|-
|-
|-
|97
|Corporate administrative charges
|400
|235
|73
|-
|(708
|)
|-
|Other non-operating expense (income)
|(10
|)
|42
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|-
|24
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3
|206
|-
|-
|576
|785
|Interest income (2)
|-
|-
|-
|288
|-
|288
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|-
|-
|-
|(25
|)
|-
|(25
|)
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|-
|333
|-
|-
|-
|333
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|-
|5
|-
|-
|669
|674
|Financing costs
|16
|-
|12
|-
|4
|32
|Other non-recurring expenses
|19
|5
|17
|-
|3
|44
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1)
|$
|704
|$
|963
|$
|1,055
|$
|628
|$
|(1,815
|)
|$
|1,535
|(1)
|Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other items including non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|(2)
|The Company allocates all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.
|STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|DIVISION ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
| Building
Solutions
| Business
Services
| Energy
Services
|Investments
| Corporate
and
Intersegment
eliminations
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|9,603
|$
|37,038
|$
|1,318
|$
|53
|$
|(53
|)
|$
|47,959
|Gross profit
|$
|1,684
|$
|18,630
|$
|346
|$
|20
|$
|(53
|)
|$
|20,627
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
|335
|$
|316
|$
|(68
|)
|$
|50
|$
|(2,464
|)
|$
|(1,831
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|67
|67
|Net income (loss)
|335
|316
|(68
|)
|50
|(2,397
|)
|(1,764
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|-
|3
|-
|-
|246
|249
|Interest (income) expense, net
|51
|128
|39
|(89
|)
|(210
|)
|(81
|)
|Total depreciation and amortization
|109
|350
|169
|33
|5
|666
|EBITDA (loss) (1)
|495
|797
|140
|(6
|)
|(2,356
|)
|(930
|)
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|-
|(67
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(67
|)
|Corporate administrative charges
|-
|225
|-
|-
|(225
|)
|-
|Other non-operating expense (income)
|-
|49
|(24
|)
|(2
|)
|(39
|)
|(16
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5
|227
|-
|-
|137
|369
|Interest income (2)
|-
|-
|-
|144
|-
|144
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|-
|-
|-
|35
|-
|35
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|-
|279
|-
|-
|-
|279
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|-
|122
|-
|-
|1,129
|1,251
|Financing costs
|5
|-
|12
|-
|2
|19
|Other non-recurring expenses
|60
|59
|-
|-
|132
|251
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1)
|$
|565
|$
|1,691
|$
|128
|$
|171
|$
|(1,220
|)
|$
|1,335
|(1)
|Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other items including non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|(2)
|The Company allocates all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.
|STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|DIVISION ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
| Building
Solutions
| Business
Services
| Energy
Services
|Investments
| Corporate
and
Intersegment
eliminations
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|42,557
|$
|105,232
|$
|11,133
|$
|477
|$
|(477
|)
|$
|158,922
|Gross profit
|$
|8,127
|$
|53,432
|$
|5,243
|$
|254
|$
|(477
|)
|$
|66,579
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(2,278
|)
|$
|(1,764
|)
|$
|1,671
|$
|764
|$
|(7,433
|)
|$
|(9,040
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,810
|1,810
|Net income (loss)
|(2,278
|)
|(1,764
|)
|1,671
|764
|(5,623
|)
|(7,230
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|-
|(261
|)
|-
|-
|244
|(17
|)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|434
|501
|135
|(631
|)
|(426
|)
|13
|Total depreciation and amortization
|789
|621
|1,104
|224
|31
|2,769
|EBITDA (loss) (1)
|(1,055
|)
|(903
|)
|2,910
|357
|(5,774
|)
|(4,465
|)
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|-
|242
|-
|-
|(7
|)
|235
|Corporate administrative charges
|1,198
|708
|219
|-
|(2,125
|)
|-
|Gains on sale and leaseback transactions
|-
|-
|(37
|)
|-
|-
|(37
|)
|Other non-operating expense (income)
|20
|125
|(45
|)
|194
|(15
|)
|279
|Stock-based compensation expense
|16
|612
|-
|-
|1,348
|1,976
|Interest income (2)
|-
|-
|-
|782
|-
|782
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|-
|-
|-
|353
|(1
|)
|352
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|-
|1,412
|130
|-
|79
|1,621
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|-
|8
|-
|-
|753
|761
|Financing costs
|56
|-
|78
|-
|13
|147
|Other non-recurring expenses
|19
|60
|29
|2
|347
|457
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1)
|$
|254
|$
|2,264
|$
|3,284
|$
|1,688
|$
|(5,382
|)
|$
|2,108
|(1)
|Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other items including non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|(2)
|The Company allocates all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.
|STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|DIVISION ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
| Building
Solutions
| Business
Services
| Energy
Services
|Investments
| Corporate
and
Intersegment
eliminations
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|9,603
|$
|104,445
|$
|1,318
|$
|53
|$
|(53
|)
|$
|115,366
|Gross profit
|$
|1,684
|$
|53,663
|$
|346
|$
|20
|$
|(53
|)
|$
|55,660
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
|335
|$
|(474
|)
|$
|(68
|)
|$
|50
|$
|(4,118
|)
|$
|(4,275
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|67
|67
|Net income (loss)
|335
|(474
|)
|(68
|)
|50
|(4,051
|)
|(4,208
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|-
|451
|-
|-
|175
|626
|Interest (income) expense, net
|51
|406
|39
|(89
|)
|(613
|)
|(206
|)
|Total depreciation and amortization
|109
|872
|169
|33
|11
|1,194
|EBITDA (loss) (1)
|495
|1,255
|140
|(6
|)
|(4,478
|)
|(2,594
|)
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|-
|245
|-
|-
|-
|245
|Corporate administrative charges
|-
|908
|-
|-
|(908
|)
|-
|Other non-operating expense (income)
|-
|90
|(24
|)
|(2
|)
|(135
|)
|(71
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5
|635
|-
|-
|358
|998
|Interest income (2)
|-
|-
|-
|144
|-
|144
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|-
|-
|-
|35
|-
|35
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|-
|766
|-
|-
|-
|766
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|-
|157
|-
|-
|1,962
|2,119
|Financing costs
|5
|-
|12
|-
|2
|19
|Other non-recurring expenses
|60
|59
|-
|-
|203
|322
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1)
|$
|565
|$
|4,115
|$
|128
|$
|171
|$
|(2,996
|)
|$
|1,983
|(1)
|Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other items including non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|(2)
|The Company allocates all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.
|STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
|DIVISION ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE
|RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
| Building
Solutions
| Business
Services
| Energy
Services
|Investments
| Corporate
and
Intersegment
eliminations
|Total
|Pro forma revenue (1)
|$
|21,386
|$
|37,038
|$
|3,712
|$
|156
|$
|(156
|)
|$
|62,136
|Pro forma gross profit (1)
|$
|5,263
|$
|18,630
|$
|1,538
|$
|81
|$
|(156
|)
|$
|25,356
|Pro forma net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (1)
|$
|1,741
|$
|316
|$
|547
|$
|191
|$
|(5,318
|)
|$
|(2,523
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|671
|671
|Pro forma net income (loss)
|1,741
|316
|547
|191
|(4,647
|)
|(1,852
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|1
|3
|-
|-
|245
|249
|Interest (income) expense, net
|160
|128
|67
|(193
|)
|(157
|)
|5
|Total depreciation and amortization
|605
|350
|409
|75
|10
|1,449
|Pro forma EBITDA (loss) (2)
|2,507
|797
|1,023
|73
|(4,549
|)
|(149
|)
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|-
|(67
|)
|-
|-
|1
|(66
|)
|Corporate administrative charges
|-
|225
|-
|-
|(225
|)
|-
|Other non-operating expense (income)
|-
|49
|(24
|)
|-
|(40
|)
|(15
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|11
|227
|-
|-
|190
|428
|Interest income (3)
|-
|-
|-
|336
|-
|336
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|-
|-
|-
|(261
|)
|-
|(261
|)
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|-
|280
|-
|-
|-
|280
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|-
|162
|-
|-
|2,043
|2,205
|Loss (gain) on equity method investment
|-
|-
|-
|264
|-
|264
|Financing costs
|19
|-
|12
|-
|4
|35
|Other non-recurring expenses
|80
|18
|-
|-
|(62
|)
|36
|Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)
|$
|2,617
|$
|1,691
|$
|1,011
|$
|412
|$
|(2,638
|)
|$
|3,093
|(1)
|Pro forma Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments results for the full third quarter of 2025.
|(2)
|Pro forma Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other items including non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|(3)
|In Q3 2025, the Company allocated all Star Operating Companies corporate interest income to the Investments Division.
| STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Adjusted
| Diluted Shares
|Per Diluted
|For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Net Loss
| Outstanding
|Share (1)
|Net loss
|$
|(1,589
|)
|3,701
|$
|(0.43
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|(615
|)
|3,701
|(0.17
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|(2,204
|)
|3,701
|(0.60
|)
|Intangible amortization from acquisitions
|170
|3,701
|0.05
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|(25
|)
|3,701
|(0.01
|)
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|333
|3,701
|0.09
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|674
|3,701
|0.18
|Financing costs
|32
|3,701
|0.01
|Other non-recurring expenses
|44
|3,701
|0.01
|Adjusted net loss (2)
|$
|(976
|)
|3,701
|$
|(0.26
|)
|Adjusted
| Diluted Shares
|Per Diluted
|For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Net Income
| Outstanding
|Share (1)
|Net loss
|$
|(1,764
|)
|3,263
|$
|(0.54
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|(67
|)
|3,263
|(0.02
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|(1,831
|)
|3,263
|(0.56
|)
|Intangible amortization from acquisitions
|247
|3,263
|0.08
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|35
|3,263
|0.01
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|279
|3,263
|0.09
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|1,251
|3,263
|0.38
|Financing costs
|19
|3,263
|0.01
|Other non-recurring expenses
|251
|3,263
|0.08
|Adjusted net income (2)
|$
|251
|3,263
|$
|0.08
|Adjusted
| Diluted Shares
|Per Diluted
|For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Net Loss
| Outstanding
|Share (1)
|Net loss
|$
|(7,230
|)
|3,716
|$
|(1.95
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|(1,810
|)
|3,716
|(0.49
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|(9,040
|)
|3,716
|(2.43
|)
|Intangible amortization from acquisitions
|499
|3,716
|0.13
|Gains on sale and leaseback transactions
|(37
|)
|3,716
|(0.01
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|352
|3,716
|0.09
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|1,621
|3,716
|0.44
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|761
|3,716
|0.20
|Financing costs
|147
|3,716
|0.04
|Other non-recurring expenses
|457
|3,716
|0.12
|Adjusted net loss (2)
|$
|(5,240
|)
|3,716
|$
|(1.41
|)
|Adjusted
| Diluted Shares
|Per Diluted
|For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Net Loss
| Outstanding
|Share (1)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,208
|)
|3,082
|$
|(1.37
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|(67
|)
|3,082
|(0.02
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|(4,275
|)
|3,082
|(1.39
|)
|Intangible amortization from acquisitions
|722
|3,082
|0.23
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|35
|3,082
|0.01
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|766
|3,082
|0.25
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|2,119
|3,082
|0.69
|Financing costs
|19
|3,082
|0.01
|Other non-recurring expenses
|322
|3,082
|0.10
|Adjusted net loss (2)
|$
|(292
|)
|3,082
|$
|(0.10
|)
|(1)
|Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
|(2)
|Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring expenses after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
| STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
PRO FORMA INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Adjusted
| Diluted Shares
|Per Diluted
|For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Net Income
| Outstanding
|Share (1)
|Pro forma net income (3)
|$
|(1,852
|)
|3,675
|$
|(0.50
|)
|Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock
|(671
|)
|3,675
|(0.18
|)
|Pro forma net income attributable to common shareholders (3)
|(2,523
|)
|3,675
|(0.69
|)
|Intangible amortization from acquisitions
|651
|3,675
|0.18
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
|(261
|)
|3,675
|(0.07
|)
|Severance / non-recurring salary
|280
|3,675
|0.08
|Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions
|2,205
|3,675
|0.60
|Loss (gain) on equity method investment
|264
|3,675
|0.07
|Financing costs
|35
|3,675
|0.01
|Other non-recurring expenses
|36
|3,675
|0.01
|Pro forma adjusted net income (2)(3)
|$
|687
|3,675
|$
|0.18
|(1)
|Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
|(2)
|Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring expenses after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|(3)
|Pro forma Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments results for the full third quarter of 2025.
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