Brown & Brown, Inc. Earns 2027 Military Friendly® Employer Designation And Silver Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that it has earned the 2027 Military FriendlyEmployer designation for the third consecutive year and a Silver 2027 Military FriendlyAward for the second consecutive year.

"Veterans bring invaluable leadership, adaptability and determination to Brown & Brown, and their contributions continue to shape a culture rooted in excellence, collaboration, and service. Earning a Silver Military Friendly® Award underscores our commitment to attracting, developing, and supporting veteran talent. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to create opportunities where veterans and military families can thrive," said Julie Turpin, chief people officer.

“Earning the Military Friendly® designation is more than a badge; it's a reflection of deep-rooted values and strategic foresight. These organizations don't just open doors for veterans, spouses, and service members; they build pathways for lasting impact. Their commitment isn't performative; it's transformative. It's proof that honoring military talent is not only the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do," said Kayla Lopez, vice president of memberships at Military Friendly®.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® Employers designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the Military Friendly survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Military Friendly®, in consultation with the Military Friendly® Advisory Council, a group of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet and exceed thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military teammates.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

For more information:

Bruce Lee

Senior Director, PR & Media

(203) 895-2214

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