Octave Announces Acquisition Of Cerebre

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octave's engineering record + Cerebre's live plant state: laying the context foundation for industrial AI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq New York: OCTV and Nasdaq Stockholm: OCTV SDB), a global leader in software for the world's most mission-critical facilities and infrastructure, today announces the acquisition of Cerebre, a U.S.-based software company that transforms fragmented engineering schematics, plant data and engineering knowledge into a connected plant model.

Octave carries the engineering system of record for what its customers design and build across large-scale projects. Major global oil & gas companies use Cerebre's models to combine the plant configuration, conditions and knowledge to represent how the facility is configured and operates as the plant dynamically changes. Combining the plant model and the engineering record will strengthen industrial AI use cases and has high-growth potential in brownfield facilities where plant data remains largely disconnected.

“Our customers run facilities where being wrong is not an option,” said Mattias Stenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Octave.“For years we have been building the record to design, build, operate and protect those facilities from one connected view. Cerebre provides insights into existing facilities, serving as a context engine for a unified plant model. Introducing Cerebre to Octave's installed base, which covers 60% of Fortune 500 companies, supports our strategy of accelerated ARR growth and new licensing models.”

Most industrial AI starts from data and works backward to provide context. Cerebre's model starts with the plant itself, enabling engineers to capture and govern plant-specific operational knowledge that is often siloed or lost today, reflecting how each team organizes and operates its plant. Reliability, process, inspection and operations teams review the model and make the final decisions. AI applications, whether Octave's or a customer's own, reason over an up-to-date representation of the plant. For Octave customers, this shortens the path from a first connected data source to many. The model remains the customer's and operates agnostically, working alongside the tools they already use.

“We've spent years operating in stealth, pushing our technology to the limits with the world's largest and most demanding operators,” said Jeff Robbins, Chief Executive Officer of Cerebre.“We built Cerebre so engineers and AI can reason over the same trusted, real-time model of the plant. By joining Octave, we are positioned to underpin industrial AI and expand across our combined customer base and beyond.”

Cerebre's capabilities will be delivered through the Octave platform and will be available to customers of Octave's engineering and operations solutions. Further detail will follow in the coming months as part of Octave's platform launch.

Founded in 2019, Cerebre is deployed at leading energy companies across 200+ plants and billions of usable data points. The company is expected to generate $8M in revenue in 2026, the majority of which is ARR, with high-growth potential.

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About Octave

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle – Design, Build, Operate and Protect – where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable, and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing of the acquisition of Cerebre and whether such transaction will be consummated at all and the expected operational, technical and other benefits of the acquisition are forward-looking statements. Use of words such as“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“potential,”“expects,”“plans,”“seeks,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“continues,”“forecasts,”“target,”“outlook,”“objective,”“goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs, and on a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements including, among other things, the risk that the conditions to closing the acquisition may not be satisfied or waived and that the transaction may not close on the anticipated terms or at all, our ability to successfully integrate the acquisition and realize the anticipated benefits thereof, customer demand for our software solutions, subscription license activity, SaaS adoption, pricing and packaging initiatives, macroeconomic conditions, our ability to execute our growth strategies, and other risks and uncertainties included under the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Information Statement attached as Exhibit 99.1 to Octave's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2026 available on our investor relations website at investors.octave.com and on the SEC website at and in other documents we file with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, including any expected or targeted financial or operating results. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.