Malloy Electric Becomes First SEW-EURODRIVE 360 Partner Designated For Gearbox Service

Malloy Electric

First and only SEW-EURODRIVE 360 partner designated for service, now repairing SEW gearmotors, gear reducers and heavy industrial gearing across the region.

- Colin Bretsch, Malloy ElectricSIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Malloy Electric, an independent industrial distributor and service provider founded in 1945, today announced that SEW-EURODRIVE, Inc. has named the company a Certified 360 Partner: Service. Malloy is the first, and currently the only, SEW-EURODRIVE 360 partner designated for service, authorizing it to repair and service SEW-EURODRIVE gearmotors, gear reducers, and heavy industrial gearing. Customers across the region can now look to Malloy for all of their SEW-EURODRIVE service needs: applications, performance, maintenance, and repair.The designation builds on the 360 partner program Malloy joined in May 2024 as SEW-EURODRIVE's first 360 partner in the Midwest. That partnership launched joint engineering and sales work across the region. The service agreement, executed October 1, 2026, formally certifies Malloy to repair and service SEW-EURODRIVE equipment. Customers running SEW-EURODRIVE gearing now have one partner for the unit, the application, and the repair when it comes back off the line."SEW-EURODRIVE gearing is installed in nearly every kind of plant we walk into, from grain and ethanol to mining, water, and heavy manufacturing," said Colin Bretsch, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Manufacturing at Malloy Electric. "Keeping it running takes more than a parts list. It takes people who know how the unit was built, what it was applied to, and why it failed. That is the work our gearbox teams do every day. This designation puts the factory's name behind it."What the Designation MeansAs a Certified 360 Partner: Service, Malloy works inside SEW-EURODRIVE's global service network. SEW-EURODRIVE can refer, assign, and subcontract service work on its gearmotors, gear reducers, and heavy industrial gearing directly to Malloy, and Malloy maintains the service organization, facilities, and trained personnel the program requires.For plant teams, that means a shorter path from a failed gearbox to a unit back in service. Teardown, failure analysis, rebuild, and testing happen in one shop, with direct access to the manufacturer behind the equipment."Malloy Electric brings SEW-EURODRIVE service closer to our customers in the Midwest. Their investment in people, facilities, and testing reflects what we expect from a Certified 360 Partner: Service," said Rainer Blickle, Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, SEW-EURODRIVE, Inc.A Test Stand Built In HouseAt the center of Malloy's gearbox service is a state-of-the-art test stand in Sioux Falls, designed and built by Malloy's in-house engineering team to exceed manufacturer test designs. Mounted on one of the largest T-slot bases in the industry, the stand puts repaired units through velocity testing that follows AGMA guidance, so every gearbox leaves the shop with documented results.The test stand connects directly to Malloy's proprietary AI system, the platform trained on more than 500,000 engineering documents that the company introduced with its panel shop relaunch in February. Test data flows into that system, adding to a growing record of gearbox performance that Malloy engineers draw on for diagnosis, rebuild decisions, and future applications.Several new cranes added across the Malloy network handle the largest industrial gear units, and in-house laser cladding restores shaft and bearing fits to original dimensions without full component replacement.Gearbox and power transmission service is one of Malloy's three founding disciplines, alongside VFDs and electric motors.Regional Foundation, National ReachThe designation arrives during a period of significant growth for Malloy Electric, which is building a 200,000-square-foot motor repair and distribution facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Its new 150,000-square-foot National Operations Center in Sioux Falls is nearing completion. The company has service and distribution facilities in South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Montana, and Wyoming.About SEW-EURODRIVESEW-EURODRIVE is a global market-leading specialist in drive and automation technology. Founded in 1931, the company is headquartered in Bruchsal, southern Germany, with subsidiaries in 56 countries. Its U.S. subsidiary is headquartered in Lyman, South Carolina, and operates eight sites. For more information, visitAbout Malloy ElectricFounded in 1945, Malloy Electric is an applications-driven, independent distributor and service provider headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, repairing electric motors up to 20,000 HP. Its foundation is in three disciplines: industrial controls, electric motors, and mechanical power transmission, where the focus is "We service what we sell." For more information, visit

Carl Tolbert

Malloy Electric

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Malloy Electric Becomes First SEW-EURODRIVE 360 Partner Designated for Gearbox Service News Provided By Malloy Electric November 11, 2026, 21:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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