NCRF's 9Th Annual Seattle Black College Expotm Brings Colleges, Hbcus, And Millions In Scholarships To Seattle Area

Students Meet With College & University Representatives

Black College ExpoTM

Hosted By National College Resources Foundation

In Partnership With Seattle Public Schools

Free event connects Washington students with 40+ colleges and trade schools bringing hope to students with their dreams of higher education

DES MOINES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will host the 9th Annual Seattle Black College ExpoTM in partnership with Seattle Public Schools on Saturday, November 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at a new location, Highline College, 2400 South 240th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198. This free event brings together students, families, colleges and community organizations for a day focused on expanding access to higher education.High school students, college transfer students, adult learners and families receive one-on-one assistance with college acceptance, scholarships and educational resources on the spot. Although some colleges are test optional, students are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their transcripts and SAT/ACT scores to get acceptance on site and possible scholarship opportunities.The Expo arrives at an important point in the school year, when high school seniors across Washington are actively navigating college applications, scholarships and decisions about how to finance their education. NCRF's model brings all resources together in one place, allowing students to move from researching their options to having direct conversations with admissions representatives from more than 40 colleges, universities and trade schools- including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).The Expo features seminars covering“How to Think & Grow Rich”,“How to Start a Business”,“The 411 for the Student Athlete”,“REAL TALK: College vs. High School”, and“How to Find Money for College.” NCRF Celebrity Ambassadors Hip-Hop Legend Yo-Yo and Actor/Comedian London Brown (Raising Kanan, Ballers) will host seminars“How to Get A's in English” with Yo-Yo and“From Dreams 2 Realities” with London Brown, along with the entertainment After Show featuring a scholarship presentation, cash prizes, and audience engagement.“We are excited to bring resources that will not only help students get accepted into a college that day, but also there will be millions available in scholarship dollars,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO of National College Resources Foundation.This year's Expo also comes as educational pathways beyond traditional four-year degrees are gaining additional financial-aid opportunities. Washington's Student Achievement Council notes that federal Pell Grants expanded beginning in 2026 to include qualifying short-term workforce programs that lead to recognized credentials and connect students to career pathways. The Seattle Black College ExpoTM will similarly include trade schools alongside colleges and universities, giving attendees opportunities to explore multiple routes to education, credentials and careers.The 9th Annual Seattle Black College ExpoTM is presented by National College Resources Foundation and Seattle Public Schools, with generous support from sponsors including America's Navy, Foundation Clothing Co, and Columbia College of Chicago.Black College ExpoTM celebrates the rich history and legacy of HBCUs while welcoming students and families of all backgrounds and ages. For more information, please visit or call 877-427-4100.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College ExpoTM in 2000 in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 800,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF, Black College Expo on Instagram: @ncrfoundation @BlackCollegeExpoSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">youtube/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF's mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 28th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College ExposTM, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

Melanie Eke Washington

National College Resources Foundation

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NCRF's 9th Annual Seattle Black College ExpoTM Brings Colleges, HBCUs, and Millions in Scholarships to Seattle Area News Provided By National College Resources Foundation November 11, 2026, 21:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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