Vandoit Announces Operation Zero To Bring PTSD Treatment Closer To Veterans And First Responders

Inside the Vandoit-built Operation Zero mobile treatment unit. Photo courtesy of Vandoit.

A Vandoit-built Operation Zero mobile treatment unit. The mobile platform is designed to help bring specialized care closer to veterans and first responders. Photo courtesy of Vandoit.

Inside the Vandoit-built mobile treatment unit.

Service and first-responder patches displayed inside the unit.

The Operation Zero vehicle recognizes every branch of service and carries the message: Because one more is too many.

Veterans Day announcement builds on Vandoit's evolution from adventure vans to purpose-built mobile healthcare and public-safety platforms.

- Jared McCauslin, CEO and Co-founder, Vandoit

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vandoit, a Missouri builder of adaptable mobile platforms, today announced Operation Zero, a sister company created to help reduce the distance, cost and logistical barriers that can stand between veterans and first responders and PTSD care.

The announcement marks a new chapter in Vandoit's mission. The company began by building adventure vans that helped families travel farther and make memories together. As its work expanded into mobile command, law enforcement, behavioral health and healthcare, Vandoit saw that the same design and operational experience could help take critical services directly to the people who need them.

Operation Zero applies that experience to care access. It works through state-supported programs, insurance-based clinics, licensed clinical partners and Vandoit-built mobile treatment units to connect eligible participants with Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy, or MeRT. Treatment is delivered by licensed clinical providers.

"When we first started Vandoit, our goal was simple: help people get on the road, stretch their dollar and make memories with their families. As our work expanded into command vehicles, behavioral health and mobile healthcare, we saw that the same design and logistics experience could help us serve people in a much more urgent way. Operation Zero is the next step in that mission - bringing care closer to veterans and first responders who may not otherwise be able to reach it," said Jared McCauslin, CEO and Co-founder of Vandoit and Founder and CEO of Operation Zero.

For a veteran in a rural community, a treatment plan that requires repeated long-distance travel may be difficult to start or complete. Work schedules, family responsibilities, transportation, paperwork and uncertainty about cost can all become reasons to delay care.

Vandoit-built mobile units allow Operation Zero and its clinical partners to bring treatment capability closer to armories, military bases, VFW and American Legion posts, fire stations, employer sites, health departments and other community locations. The goal is practical: reduce avoidable friction between a person asking for help and that person receiving it.

Operation Zero currently connects people with programs and clinical partners in Missouri and Texas and is working toward broader expansion. In Missouri, evaluation and treatment are covered for qualifying veterans and first responders through a state-supported program. Coverage, cost and eligibility vary by location and program.

Operation Zero helps route veterans, first responders and families toward the program, clinic or mobile unit available where they live. Intake is confidential, and an existing diagnosis is not required to begin the eligibility process.

MeRT is a noninvasive form of personalized transcranial magnetic stimulation that uses EEG measurements to help clinicians tailor treatment to an individual's brain activity. The MeRT System, developed by Wave Neuroscience, received FDA 510(k) clearance on June 3, 2026, for the treatment of adults with PTSD. Individual results vary.

Veterans, first responders, families, providers and communities interested in hosting a mobile unit can visit / or call (816) 402-0322.

About Vandoit

Vandoit designs and builds adaptable mobile platforms for healthcare delivery, community outreach, crisis response, law enforcement, incident command and disaster operations. Its modular vehicles are engineered to deploy quickly, perform reliably in demanding environments and evolve alongside an organization's mission. Vandoit is a family-owned American company headquartered in Chillicothe, Missouri, with a production facility in Blue Springs. Learn more at /.

About Operation Zero

Operation Zero is a Vandoit sister company focused on reducing the cost, distance, referral and logistical barriers that can prevent veterans and first responders from accessing PTSD care. Through state-supported programs, insurance-based clinics, licensed clinical partners and Vandoit-built mobile units, Operation Zero helps connect eligible individuals with personalized, EEG-guided MeRT treatment. Treatment is delivered by licensed clinical providers. Learn more at /.

Medical and crisis note: FDA clearance is not the same as FDA approval. Treatment suitability, risks and potential benefits should be discussed with a licensed healthcare professional. Anyone in crisis can call or text 988. Veterans may call 988 and press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line. Official reference: FDA 510(k) K260402.

Samantha Winters

Vandoit

+1 816-944-2229

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Vandoit Announces Operation Zero to Bring PTSD Treatment Closer to Veterans and First Responders News Provided By VanDoit November 11, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, World & Regional



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