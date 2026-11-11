Tessic Health Expands White-Label Telehealth Platform For Healthcare Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform provides access to licensed healthcare providers, pharmacy fulfillment, prescribing technology, and clinical infrastructure across all 50 U.S. states.

SHERIDAN, WY, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessic Health, a healthcare technology company, announced the expansion of its white-label telehealth platform designed to help businesses launch and operate branded virtual healthcare services. The platform combines clinical provider networks, pharmacy fulfillment, prescribing technology, and patient management systems to support telehealth operations across the United States.







The announcement comes as businesses entering the telehealth market face operational requirements involving state licensing, provider credentialing, prescription management, patient records, and regulatory compliance.

Tessic Health provides access to licensed healthcare professionals across all 50 states, electronic prescribing infrastructure, pharmacy services, laboratory integrations, and diagnostic support. The platform also includes cold-chain logistics for medications requiring temperature-controlled shipping.

According to the company, its infrastructure allows businesses to establish telehealth services under their own brands while maintaining control over customer relationships, patient data, and business operations.

Telehealth Infrastructure and Pricing

Tessic Health operates on a flat-fee pricing model, charging $25 per completed patient consultation rather than collecting a percentage of client revenue. The company also states that medications are provided at wholesale cost without additional medication markups.

The platform supports several healthcare categories, including weight management, hormone therapy, sexual health, dermatology, hair restoration, mental health, and longevity-focused services.

Tessic Health reports that businesses can typically launch a telehealth clinic within approximately four business days using its established clinical infrastructure. However, external requirements, including payment processor underwriting and regulatory reviews, may extend implementation timelines.

Healthcare providers remain responsible for clinical decisions, while participating businesses must comply with applicable federal and state healthcare regulations.

Integration for Existing Telehealth Companies

In addition to supporting new telehealth businesses, Tessic Health offers Tessic Prescribe, an integration solution that connects existing telehealth platforms with its provider network, pharmacy fulfillment systems, and prescribing infrastructure.

This option allows established healthcare companies to incorporate additional clinical services without replacing their existing technology platforms.

By consolidating multiple operational components into one system, Tessic Health aims to reduce the administrative complexity associated with launching and managing virtual healthcare services.

The company continues to position its platform as an infrastructure solution for businesses seeking to expand access to virtual healthcare while maintaining independent branding and operational control.

About Tessic Health

Tessic Health is a healthcare technology company based in Sheridan, Wyoming. The company provides white-label telehealth infrastructure, clinical provider access, pharmacy fulfillment, prescribing technology, and healthcare software integrations for businesses operating virtual healthcare services across the United States.

CONTACT: Frost Belmont Tessic Health (307) 785-5270...