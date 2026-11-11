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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals To Present At Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London


Date: 2026-11-11 04:16:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (6:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa's website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets is based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offers the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit .

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor & Media Contact
Jonathan Kirshenbaum
(781) 829-3949
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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