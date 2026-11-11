Optimizerx Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Updates Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance
| Rolling Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
|Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)**
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer
|$
|2,504
|$
|3,087
|Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers
|53
|%
|56
|%
|Net revenue retention
|83
|%
|121
|%
|Revenue per average full-time employee
|$
|706
|$
|820
2026 Financial Outlook
The Company is updating its fiscal year 2026 guidance, and now expects revenue of $87 million to $93 million and adjusted EBITDA of $21 million to $25 million.
Conference Call
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 11, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
|Toll Free:
|1-877-407-9716
|International:
|1-201-493-6779
|Conference ID:
|13763502
|Call Me:
|Webcast:
|Webcast Replay:
|The archived webcast will be on the investor relations section of the OptimizeRx website.
Individual Meeting Invitation
As part of our ongoing investor outreach efforts, OptimizeRx management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with OptimizeRx management, please contact:... or....
*Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and, for historical periods, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the supplemental tables that follow.
Although the Company provides guidance for adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, it is not able to provide guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable effort at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition expenses, other income, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company's management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
**Definition of Key Performance Indicators
Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of“top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers” in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma's most updated list of“The top 20 pharma companies by 2025 revenue”. We previously used“The top 20 pharma companies by 2024 revenue”. As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.
Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous 12 months period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).
Revenue per average full-time employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by averaging our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period and our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent period.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.
Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.
For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“plans”,“projects”,“targets”,“designed”,“could”,“may”,“should”,“will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's future performance, expected revenues, expected adjusted EBITDA, the Company's updated fiscal year 2026 guidance, expected trends in contracted revenue, expanding opportunities within key accounts, renewed customer spending, current strength in the RFP season resulting in growth in contracted revenue, anticipated demand in connection with the 2027 RFP season resulting in customers executing against their marketing budgets, the Company's investments in commercial leadership and expanded product capabilities positioning the Company to capture additional demand and support future growth, the Company's competitive advantages, including its AI-enabled platform, proprietary healthcare data and solutions, and integrated EHR network, the DAAP and AI-enabled audience intelligence capabilities, the Company's partnerships with DeepIntent, The Trade Desk, and PulsePoint broadening programmatic access to the Company's network, opportunities to increase network utilization, expand customer reach, and capture a greater share of pharmaceutical marketing budgets, the Company's foundation for sustainable, profitable growth, and long-term shareholder value creation, and other statements relating to future performance, plans, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, changes in the timing, amount or renewal of customer contracts and marketing budgets, the ability to successfully develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of AI-enabled products and solutions, reliance on third-party partners, including programmatic advertising partners, the Company's indebtedness, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with electronic prescription platforms and electronic health records networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.
OptimizeRx Contact
Andy D'Silva, Chief Business Officer
...
Investor Relations Contact
Douglas Farrell
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
...
| OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,325
|$
|23,365
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $295 and $260 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|25,175
|37,752
|Taxes receivable
|1,653
|752
|Prepaid expenses and other
|3,877
|2,846
|Total current assets
|53,030
|64,715
|Property and equipment, net
|115
|106
|Other assets
|Goodwill
|70,869
|70,869
|Patent rights, net
|4,107
|4,586
|Technology assets, net
|5,987
|6,870
|Customer relationships, net
|27,570
|29,340
|Operating lease right of use assets
|397
|404
|Security deposits and other assets
|18
|28
|Total other assets
|108,948
|112,097
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|162,093
|$
|176,918
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|1,250
|$
|4,255
|Accounts payable
|1,838
|1,636
|Accrued expenses
|5,108
|11,591
|Revenue share payable
|1,552
|3,086
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|232
|193
|Deferred revenue
|502
|503
|Total current liabilities
|10,482
|21,264
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt, net
|11,479
|21,421
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|185
|234
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|6,069
|5,705
|Total liabilities
|28,215
|48,624
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 or December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 20,648,099 and 20,500,986 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|21
|20
|Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,741,397 shares held at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|213,083
|207,512
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|15
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(79,239
|)
|(79,236
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|133,878
|128,294
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|162,093
|$
|176,918
| OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net revenue
|$
|21,615
|$
|26,067
|$
|61,963
|$
|77,190
|Expenses
|Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below
|5,369
|8,551
|15,097
|27,695
|Sales and marketing
|4,399
|5,517
|14,656
|16,367
|General and administrative
|3,400
|4,169
|10,615
|12,635
|Research and development
|2,929
|2,723
|9,605
|9,067
|Stock-based compensation
|1,784
|1,956
|5,820
|5,002
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,064
|1,080
|3,192
|3,249
|Total expenses
|18,945
|23,996
|58,985
|74,015
|Income from operations
|2,670
|2,071
|2,978
|3,175
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(177
|)
|(1,154
|)
|(2,459
|)
|(4,053
|)
|Other income
|11
|62
|87
|139
|Interest income
|62
|91
|220
|269
|Total other expenses, net
|(104
|)
|(1,001
|)
|(2,152
|)
|(3,645
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|2,566
|1,070
|826
|(470
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(1,371
|)
|(291
|)
|(829
|)
|582
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,195
|$
|779
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|112
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|4
|-
|15
|-
|Comprehensive income
|$
|1,199
|$
|779
|$
|12
|$
|112
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic
|18,866,127
|18,576,199
|18,804,756
|18,519,665
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted
|19,221,763
|19,459,877
|18,804,756
|19,021,905
|Income (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.04
|$
|-
|$
|0.01
|Income (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.04
|$
|-
|$
|0.01
| OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|112
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,192
|3,249
|Stock-based compensation
|5,820
|5,002
|Bad debt expense
|42
|-
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|670
|785
|Changes in:
|Accounts receivable
|12,535
|5,985
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,031
|)
|(448
|)
|Accounts payable
|202
|(119
|)
|Revenue share payable
|(1,534
|)
|(2,724
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(6,472
|)
|1,913
|Operating lease liabilities
|(3
|)
|15
|Deferred tax liabilities
|364
|-
|Taxes receivable and payable
|(901
|)
|(2,065
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(1
|)
|(78
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|12,880
|11,627
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(68
|)
|(47
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|-
|(91
|)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(68
|)
|(138
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units
|(271
|)
|(188
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|21
|338
|Proceeds from term loan, net of issuance costs
|24,298
|-
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(37,915
|)
|(5,500
|)
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(13,867
|)
|(5,350
|)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|15
|-
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(1,040
|)
|6,139
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|23,365
|13,380
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
|$
|22,325
|$
|19,519
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|1,805
|$
|6,677
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|1,375
|$
|2,094
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION of GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
This earnings release includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures that are not defined under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. They may also not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that facilitates comparison of the Company's historical operating results and trends, and offers transparency into how management evaluates the business. Management uses these measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Excluding items that management does not consider reflective of ongoing operating results improves the comparability of year-over-year results and helps investors better understand the Company's underlying performance. These adjustments may include items such as asset impairment charges, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance related to executive departures and reductions in force initiatives, shareholder activist related fees, CEO search fees, CMO search fees, other income, estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items that management believes are not related to the Company's ongoing performance.
|RECONCILIATION of GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) to NON-GAAP NET INCOME
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,195
|$
|779
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|112
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,064
|1,080
|3,192
|3,249
|Stock-based compensation
|1,784
|1,956
|5,820
|5,002
|Severance expenses
|697
|-
|2,441
|275
|Shareholder activist related fees
|-
|-
|-
|451
|CEO search fees
|-
|-
|-
|225
|CMO search fees
|80
|-
|120
|-
|Other income
|(11
|)
|(62
|)
|(87
|)
|(139
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|35
|174
|670
|785
|Estimated income tax impact from adjustments*
|(1,009
|)
|(871
|)
|(3,362
|)
|(2,724
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|3,835
|$
|3,056
|$
|8,791
|$
|7,236
|Non-GAAP net income per share
|Diluted
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.38
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Diluted
|19,221,763
|19,459,877
|19,074,626
|19,021,905
|*Estimated income tax impact from adjustments - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes an estimated current, blended U.S. and state statutory annual tax rate of 27.6% for all fiscal periods of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.
|RECONCILIATION of GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) to ADJUSTED EBITDA
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,195
|$
|779
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|112
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,064
|1,080
|3,192
|3,249
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,371
|291
|829
|(582
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|1,784
|1,956
|5,820
|5,002
|Severance expenses
|697
|-
|2,441
|275
|Shareholder activist related fees
|-
|-
|-
|451
|CEO search fees
|-
|-
|-
|225
|CMO search fees
|80
|-
|120
|-
|Other income
|(11
|)
|(62
|)
|(87
|)
|(139
|)
|Interest expense, net
|115
|1,063
|2,239
|3,784
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,295
|$
|5,107
|$
|14,551
|$
|12,377
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