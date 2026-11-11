Optimizerx Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Updates Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Q3 revenue totals $21.6 million

Q3 net income and adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million and $6.3 million

2026 revenue guidance updated to $87-$93 million; adjusted EBITDA guidance unchanged at $21-$25 million Repaid $9.3 million in debt principal since June 30, 2026, reducing current outstanding principal to $10.4 million WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Financial Highlights

Revenue decreased 17% to $21.6 million in Q3 2026, compared to $26.1 million in Q3 2025.

GAAP net income of $1.2 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted share in Q3 2026, compared to GAAP net income of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in Q3 2025.

Non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in Q3 2026, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million or $0.16 per diluted share, in Q3 2025. (See *Non-GAAP Measures below)

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million in Q3 2026 compared to $5.1 million in Q3 2025. (See *Non-GAAP Measures below) Operating cash flow was $12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.3 million as of September 30, 2026 compared to $23.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

Stephen L. Silvestro, OptimizeRx CEO commented,“Third quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA both exceeded consensus expectations, reflecting continued margin expansion, disciplined execution, and the resilience of our operating model. While revenue declined year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 23%, with adjusted EBITDA margins expanding over 900 basis points, demonstrating the benefits of our improved product mix and cost management initiatives. “While in-year contracted revenue continues to track below prior-year levels, resulting in a revision to our full-year 2026 revenue outlook, we remain encouraged by the growth we are seeing in contracted revenue for 2027, highlighting a start to a strong RFP season. We are seeing expanding opportunities within key accounts, renewed spending in the fourth quarter from a previously significant customer, and indications of pent-up demand as customers execute against their marketing budgets for the 2027 RFP season. We believe these developments, along with our continued focus on strengthening our commercial leadership and broadening our product capabilities, position us to capture additional demand and support future growth. “More importantly, we believe OptimizeRx is uniquely positioned for the next evolution of healthcare marketing through three fundamental competitive advantages: our proven and increasingly scalable artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled platform, our proprietary healthcare data and solutions that are difficult to replicate or disintermediate, and our deeply integrated EHR network with substantial reach and meaningful barriers to entry. Our Dynamic Audience Activation Platform and expanding AI-enabled audience intelligence capabilities demonstrate the value of these investments, while our partnerships with DeepIntent, The Trade Desk, and PulsePoint are broadening programmatic access to our proprietary network. Together, these initiatives create opportunities to increase network utilization, expand customer reach, and capture a greater share of pharmaceutical marketing budgets. We believe the progress we've made throughout 2026 has established a stronger foundation for sustainable, profitable growth and long-term shareholder value creation.”

Rolling Twelve Months Ended

September 30, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)** 2026 2025 (in thousands, except percentages) Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer $ 2,504 $ 3,087 Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers 53 % 56 % Net revenue retention 83 % 121 % Revenue per average full-time employee $ 706 $ 820

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal year 2026 guidance, and now expects revenue of $87 million to $93 million and adjusted EBITDA of $21 million to $25 million.

Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716 International: 1-201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13763502 Call Me: Webcast: Webcast Replay: The archived webcast will be on the investor relations section of the OptimizeRx website.

Individual Meeting Invitation

As part of our ongoing investor outreach efforts, OptimizeRx management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with OptimizeRx management, please contact:... or....

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and, for historical periods, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the supplemental tables that follow.

Although the Company provides guidance for adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, it is not able to provide guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable effort at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition expenses, other income, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company's management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

**Definition of Key Performance Indicators

Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of“top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers” in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma's most updated list of“The top 20 pharma companies by 2025 revenue”. We previously used“The top 20 pharma companies by 2024 revenue”. As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous 12 months period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average full-time employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by averaging our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period and our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent period.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“plans”,“projects”,“targets”,“designed”,“could”,“may”,“should”,“will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's future performance, expected revenues, expected adjusted EBITDA, the Company's updated fiscal year 2026 guidance, expected trends in contracted revenue, expanding opportunities within key accounts, renewed customer spending, current strength in the RFP season resulting in growth in contracted revenue, anticipated demand in connection with the 2027 RFP season resulting in customers executing against their marketing budgets, the Company's investments in commercial leadership and expanded product capabilities positioning the Company to capture additional demand and support future growth, the Company's competitive advantages, including its AI-enabled platform, proprietary healthcare data and solutions, and integrated EHR network, the DAAP and AI-enabled audience intelligence capabilities, the Company's partnerships with DeepIntent, The Trade Desk, and PulsePoint broadening programmatic access to the Company's network, opportunities to increase network utilization, expand customer reach, and capture a greater share of pharmaceutical marketing budgets, the Company's foundation for sustainable, profitable growth, and long-term shareholder value creation, and other statements relating to future performance, plans, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, changes in the timing, amount or renewal of customer contracts and marketing budgets, the ability to successfully develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of AI-enabled products and solutions, reliance on third-party partners, including programmatic advertising partners, the Company's indebtedness, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with electronic prescription platforms and electronic health records networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D'Silva, Chief Business Officer

...

Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,325 $ 23,365 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $295 and $260 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 25,175 37,752 Taxes receivable 1,653 752 Prepaid expenses and other 3,877 2,846 Total current assets 53,030 64,715 Property and equipment, net 115 106 Other assets Goodwill 70,869 70,869 Patent rights, net 4,107 4,586 Technology assets, net 5,987 6,870 Customer relationships, net 27,570 29,340 Operating lease right of use assets 397 404 Security deposits and other assets 18 28 Total other assets 108,948 112,097 TOTAL ASSETS $ 162,093 $ 176,918 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,250 $ 4,255 Accounts payable 1,838 1,636 Accrued expenses 5,108 11,591 Revenue share payable 1,552 3,086 Current portion of lease liabilities 232 193 Deferred revenue 502 503 Total current liabilities 10,482 21,264 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net 11,479 21,421 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 185 234 Deferred tax liabilities, net 6,069 5,705 Total liabilities 28,215 48,624 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 or December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 20,648,099 and 20,500,986 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 21 20 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,741,397 shares held at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (2 ) (2 ) Additional paid-in-capital 213,083 207,512 Accumulated other comprehensive income 15 - Accumulated deficit (79,239 ) (79,236 ) Total stockholders' equity 133,878 128,294 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 162,093 $ 176,918





OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue $ 21,615 $ 26,067 $ 61,963 $ 77,190 Expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 5,369 8,551 15,097 27,695 Sales and marketing 4,399 5,517 14,656 16,367 General and administrative 3,400 4,169 10,615 12,635 Research and development 2,929 2,723 9,605 9,067 Stock-based compensation 1,784 1,956 5,820 5,002 Depreciation and amortization 1,064 1,080 3,192 3,249 Total expenses 18,945 23,996 58,985 74,015 Income from operations 2,670 2,071 2,978 3,175 Other income (expense) Interest expense (177 ) (1,154 ) (2,459 ) (4,053 ) Other income 11 62 87 139 Interest income 62 91 220 269 Total other expenses, net (104 ) (1,001 ) (2,152 ) (3,645 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 2,566 1,070 826 (470 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,371 ) (291 ) (829 ) 582 Net income (loss) $ 1,195 $ 779 $ (3 ) $ 112 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment 4 - 15 - Comprehensive income $ 1,199 $ 779 $ 12 $ 112 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 18,866,127 18,576,199 18,804,756 18,519,665 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 19,221,763 19,459,877 18,804,756 19,021,905 Income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.01 Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.01





OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (3 ) $ 112 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,192 3,249 Stock-based compensation 5,820 5,002 Bad debt expense 42 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 670 785 Changes in: Accounts receivable 12,535 5,985 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,031 ) (448 ) Accounts payable 202 (119 ) Revenue share payable (1,534 ) (2,724 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,472 ) 1,913 Operating lease liabilities (3 ) 15 Deferred tax liabilities 364 - Taxes receivable and payable (901 ) (2,065 ) Deferred revenue (1 ) (78 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 12,880 11,627 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (68 ) (47 ) Capitalized software development costs - (91 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (68 ) (138 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units (271 ) (188 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21 338 Proceeds from term loan, net of issuance costs 24,298 - Repayment of long-term debt (37,915 ) (5,500 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (13,867 ) (5,350 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 15 - NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,040 ) 6,139 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 23,365 13,380 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 22,325 $ 19,519 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 1,805 $ 6,677 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,375 $ 2,094

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION of GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

This earnings release includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures that are not defined under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. They may also not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that facilitates comparison of the Company's historical operating results and trends, and offers transparency into how management evaluates the business. Management uses these measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Excluding items that management does not consider reflective of ongoing operating results improves the comparability of year-over-year results and helps investors better understand the Company's underlying performance. These adjustments may include items such as asset impairment charges, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance related to executive departures and reductions in force initiatives, shareholder activist related fees, CEO search fees, CMO search fees, other income, estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items that management believes are not related to the Company's ongoing performance.

RECONCILIATION of GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) to NON-GAAP NET INCOME For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 1,195 $ 779 $ (3 ) $ 112 Depreciation and amortization 1,064 1,080 3,192 3,249 Stock-based compensation 1,784 1,956 5,820 5,002 Severance expenses 697 - 2,441 275 Shareholder activist related fees - - - 451 CEO search fees - - - 225 CMO search fees 80 - 120 - Other income (11 ) (62 ) (87 ) (139 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 35 174 670 785 Estimated income tax impact from adjustments* (1,009 ) (871 ) (3,362 ) (2,724 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,835 $ 3,056 $ 8,791 $ 7,236 Non-GAAP net income per share Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.46 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 19,221,763 19,459,877 19,074,626 19,021,905 *Estimated income tax impact from adjustments - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes an estimated current, blended U.S. and state statutory annual tax rate of 27.6% for all fiscal periods of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.





RECONCILIATION of GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) to ADJUSTED EBITDA For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 1,195 $ 779 $ (3 ) $ 112 Depreciation and amortization 1,064 1,080 3,192 3,249 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,371 291 829 (582 ) Stock-based compensation 1,784 1,956 5,820 5,002 Severance expenses 697 - 2,441 275 Shareholder activist related fees - - - 451 CEO search fees - - - 225 CMO search fees 80 - 120 - Other income (11 ) (62 ) (87 ) (139 ) Interest expense, net 115 1,063 2,239 3,784 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,295 $ 5,107 $ 14,551 $ 12,377



