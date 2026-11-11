Amlogenyx To Participate In 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlogenyx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced members of the Company management team will attend the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, taking place November 16-19, 2026. The Company will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting are encouraged to contact Vimal Srivastava (...).

About Amlogenyx

Amlogenyx is dedicated to the development of a novel gene therapy strategy to reduce amyloid accumulation in the brain in order to prevent and treat diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. The clinical benefits demonstrated by anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have validated amyloid as a therapeutic target in Alzheimer's disease, while supporting exploration of approaches that target amyloid more broadly across intracellular and extracellular compartments. The Company is developing AM805, a clinic-ready, novel protease therapy shown to reduce amyloid (Aβ42) accumulation in preclinical models of Alzheimer's disease. The Company is raising a Series A financing to establish Phase 2a clinical proof of concept. Amlogenyx is a subsidiary of Ultragenyx. For more information on Amlogenyx, please visit the company's website at

Contacts

Investors

Vimal Srivastava

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Media

Krystle Gibbs, Ten Bridge Communications

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