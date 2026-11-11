Amlogenyx To Participate In 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting are encouraged to contact Vimal Srivastava (...).
About Amlogenyx
Amlogenyx is dedicated to the development of a novel gene therapy strategy to reduce amyloid accumulation in the brain in order to prevent and treat diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. The clinical benefits demonstrated by anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have validated amyloid as a therapeutic target in Alzheimer's disease, while supporting exploration of approaches that target amyloid more broadly across intracellular and extracellular compartments. The Company is developing AM805, a clinic-ready, novel protease therapy shown to reduce amyloid (Aβ42) accumulation in preclinical models of Alzheimer's disease. The Company is raising a Series A financing to establish Phase 2a clinical proof of concept. Amlogenyx is a subsidiary of Ultragenyx. For more information on Amlogenyx, please visit the company's website at
Contacts
Investors
Vimal Srivastava
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Media
Krystle Gibbs, Ten Bridge Communications
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