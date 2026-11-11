Immunefi To Attend Stable Summit London: What One Exploit Puts At Risk For A Stablecoin Issuer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immunefi research found protocol logic exploits caused 89% of DeFi protocol losses in 2025, and that the cost of a single failure can travel well beyond the funds taken

Singapore, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stablecoin issuers, tokenization platforms and fintechs moving payments onchain can meet Immunefi's leadership team on November 13 at Stable Summit London. Immunefi will use the summit to show issuers what an exploit really costs, and why that cost should shape how they choose a security partner.

The cost of an exploit is usually counted in stolen funds. For a stablecoin issuer, it extends to the confidence of every holder that each token can be redeemed in full, and a flaw in minting, redemption or collateral code reaches that confidence directly.

Immunefi's Ecosystem Vulnerability Scoreboard, an April 2026 study of six years of DeFi protocol losses, traces 460 exploit incidents. It found that protocol logic exploits caused 89% of DeFi protocol losses in 2025. Protocol logic is the code a team writes to define how its product behaves, and for a stablecoin it includes the rules for minting, redemption and backing.

The research shows how far one failure can travel. A single 2025 exploit reached deployments on six networks at once because each ran the same vulnerable code. In April 2026, a $292 million exploit of a bridge configured with a single verifier was followed by $13 billion in DeFi TVL withdrawals within 48 hours.

When one exploit can set off withdrawals far larger than the funds taken, the price of cutting corners on security is set by everything an issuer protects. A shortcut in how code is reviewed before launch, or monitored after it, travels with that code to every chain and integration it reaches. If an attacker finds it first, the issuer pays in reserves, redemptions and holder confidence at the same time.

“A stablecoin issuer's exposure grows with everything it has built. Each chain it deploys to, each integration that accepts its token and each holder who expects to redeem it,” said Simone Imbrescia, VP Engineering.“We compete to be the partner issuers trust to uncover and triage their most critical vulnerabilities, and we price our work accordingly. In London we want to meet the issuers who already see it that way, and walk them through what six years of loss data shows about where the largest losses now begin.”

Avoiding shortcuts in security costs more, and the largest issuers already pay for it. Sky, the issuer of USDS and DAI, has run its bug bounty on Immunefi since 2022 and offers up to $10 million for a single critical vulnerability. At the summit, Immunefi will discuss with issuers how protection should scale as supply, chain count and integrations grow.

Stable Summit London takes place on November 13. Issuers can request a meeting with the Immunefi team through Immunefi.com.

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the security platform for the onchain economy, running bug bounty programs for lending protocols including Aave, Sky, Spark and Compound, and Solana protocols including Raydium, Orca and Pyth. It has helped prevent more than $25 billion in hacks across 650-plus protocols, and it protects more than $180 billion in user funds. More than 85,000 security researchers are part of its community.

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