Airsculpt Technologies Announces First-Ever Nationwide Open House Event, The Gift Of Body Confidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to Offer Prospective and Existing Patients Access to AirSculpt Surgeons, Personalized Consultations and Educational Programming Across 31 Centers and Virtually

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced its first-ever nationwide Open House event, "The Gift of Body Confidence," taking place Thursday, November 12, 2026, across its 31 centers and virtually.

The event will bring together prospective and existing patients, AirSculpt surgeons and industry partners for personalized consultations, educational discussions and interactive Q&A sessions. Attendees will learn about AirSculpt's minimally invasive body contouring procedures, including how they differ from traditional liposuction, and solutions designed to complement weight loss journeys through targeted fat removal, skin tightening and volume enhancement. The event will also feature firsthand patient experiences, special gifts and participation from corporate partners and co-sponsors, including PatientFi®, alloClaeTM, Cenegenics® and Renuvion®, alongside local businesses. AirSculpt will also offer consumers some of its best packages and promotions of the season.

"Our first-ever nationwide Open House is an exciting opportunity to connect with patients and introduce them to the full range of body contouring solutions AirSculpt offers," said Yogi Jashnani, Chief Executive Officer of AirSculpt. "As we expand our offerings to address evolving patient needs, particularly those related to weight loss, we are increasing our focus on local marketing initiatives to engage new and existing patients and build stronger connections within the communities we serve and ultimately drive incremental procedure volume."

For additional information about "The Gift of Body Confidence" and to register for the in-person or virtual event, visit .

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

Investor Contact:

Allison Malkin

Partner, ICR Inc.

...