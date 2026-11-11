Inspiremd Announces Updated Timing For Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuardPrime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced that it has rescheduled its third quarter 2026 financial results conference call and webcast to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from its previously announced time of 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The revised timing will allow management to provide investors with a more comprehensive update on the Company's recent developments and business activities in conjunction with its third quarter financial results.

Parties interested in participating by phone should register using this online form. After registering for the webcast, dial-in details will be provided in an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the conference phone number along with a personal pin. A live audio webcast and an archive of the recording will be available here and through the Investors page of InspireMD's corporate website at . Interested participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNetTM mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Jeff Warren

LifeSci Advisors

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