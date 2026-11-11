Innovative Holdings Alliance Announces Name Change To Premergy, Inc. And New Trading Symbol PMGY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New corporate identity aligns the public company with its battery technology platform and commercialization strategy

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. (formerly OTC: IHAI) today announced that it has changed its corporate name to Premergy, Inc. The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading under the new ticker symbol PMGY effective with the market open on November 12, 2026. The Company's CUSIP number remains unchanged. The name and symbol changes are intended to align the Company's public identity with its Premergy technology platform, operating focus and long-term commercialization strategy.

About Premergy, Inc.

Premergy is an advanced energy technology company developing intelligent battery architecture and power-management technologies. Its platform is designed to manage how battery cells and systems are configured and controlled during charging, discharging and energy recovery. Rather than manufacturing battery cells, Premergy focuses on the control architecture and intellectual property intended to help battery-powered systems operate more efficiently and flexibly. ⁠



The Company is pursuing opportunities to develop and commercialize its technology through licensing, strategic partnerships and other collaborations. Potential applications include electric vehicles, drone and unmanned aerial systems, data-center infrastructure and energy storage. Premergy continues to advance engineering and validation work as it evaluates these markets and potential uses for its intellectual property. The Company is also working with Sigma Law Group LLC to evaluate potential monetization and enforcement opportunities for its electric-vehicle patent portfolio. ⁠



For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected timing and implementation of the Company's trading symbol change; the development, performance and potential applications of its technology; and its validation, licensing, partnership and commercialization plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, among others, risks related to corporate-action processing and timing; the Company's ability to obtain financing, develop and validate its technology, protect and commercialize its intellectual property, establish strategic relationships, achieve market acceptance, and comply with applicable regulatory and market requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Leonard Braumberger

Welston Group Inc.

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