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Dillard's, Inc. To Report Third Quarter And Year-To-Date Results


Date: 2026-11-11 04:16:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: TXSE) will announce results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2026 tomorrow before the open of the Texas Stock Exchange.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 376-5965
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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