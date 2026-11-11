Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Unaudited Condensed Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine-Month Period Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (together with its subsidiaries, unless context otherwise dictates,“OET” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ECO, OSE: OET) today reported its unaudited condensed financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period of 2026, which are attached to this press release.

Financial performance of the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026



Revenues of $501.5 million in Q3 2026, compared to $90.6 million in Q3 2025.



Profit of $299.6 million in Q3 2026, compared to $24.1 million in Q3 2025.



Vessel operating expenses of $14.8 million in Q3 2026, compared to $11.7 million in Q3 2025.



Earnings per share of $7.67 in Q3 2026, compared to $0.75 in Q3 2025.

Cash (including restricted cash) of $233.1 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $122.5 million as of December 31, 2025.

Financial performance of the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



Revenues of $990.5 million in 9M 2026, compared to $264.7 million in 9M 2025.



Profit of $618.2 million in 9M 2026, compared to $63.5 million in 9M 2025.



Vessel operating expenses of $40.4 million in 9M 2026, compared to $33.8 million in 9M 2025.

Earnings per share of $15.95 in 9M 2026, compared to $1.97 in 9M 2025.

Alternative performance metrics and market development



Time charter equivalent* (“TCE”, a non-IFRS measure*) revenue of $338.3 million in Q3 2026.



EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* (each, a non-IFRS measure*) of $323.1 million and $320.4 million, respectively, in Q3 2026.



Adjusted profit* and Adjusted earnings per share* (each, a non-IFRS measure*) of $299.5 million or $7.67 per basic and diluted share in Q3 2026.



During Q3 2026, we entered into a series of short-term charter agreements for five of our VLCC vessels, for a period of 100-150 days each, with an average rate of $449,200 per day.



In Q3 2026, fleetwide daily TCE rate* of $206,800 per available spot day and $209,100 per operating day; VLCC TCE rate of $269,300 per available spot day and $260,100 per operating day; and Suezmax TCE rate of $166,600 per available spot and operating day.



Daily vessel operating expenses* (“Daily Opex”, a non-IFRS measure*) of $9,401 per calendar day, in Q3 2026.

In Q4 2026 to date: on the VLCC fleet 48% of the available spot days have been booked at an average TCE rate of $688,800 per day and 87% of operating days have been booked at an average TCE rate of $430,300; on the Suezmax fleet 60% of available spot and operating days have been booked at an average TCE rate of $410,900.



Declaration of Q3 2026 dividend

The Company's board of directors declared a dividend of $7.00 per common share to shareholders. Dividends payable to common shares registered in the Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK. The cash payment will be paid on December 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2026. The common shares will be traded ex-dividend on the NYSE as from and including November 23, 2026, and the common shares will be traded ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange as from and including November 20, 2026. Due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, dividends payable on common shares registered with Euronext VPS are expected to be distributed to Euronext VPS shareholders on or about December 4, 2026.

*The Company uses certain financial information calculated on a basis other than in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and generally accepted accounting principles, including TCE, Daily TCE, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted profit, Adjusted earnings per share, and Daily Opex. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures, please refer to the end of this press release.

Presentation

OET will be hosting a conference call and webcast at 14:30 CET on November 12, 2026 to discuss the Q3 2026 and 9M 2026 results.

The webcast will include a slide presentation and will be available on the following link:



An audio replay of the conference call will be available on our website:



Information on or accessed through our website is not incorporated herein.

Contacts

Company:

Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO

Tel: +30 210 480 4200

...

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540, New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel: +1 (212) 661-7566

...

About OET

OET is a leading international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol OET and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECO. The sailing fleet consists of ten modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking statements”, including as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“hope,”“intend,”“may,”“ongoing,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including as described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities; risks associated with pandemics, including effects on demand for oil and other products transported by tankers and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. You should, however, review the factors and risks the Company describes in the reports it files and furnishes from time to time with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

A PDF associated with this press release can be found here: