BERNARD PORTER LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE AND PURPOSE-DRIVEN INITIATIVE

Bernard Porter, business leader, entrepreneur and author of 'The Divine Code'

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Available now for pre-order

~New online platform brings together his work in business, leadership, executive coaching, media, speaking, and his forthcoming first book~

- Bernard Porter, business leader and, entrepreneurNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business leader, entrepreneur, executive coach, speaker, and author Bernard Porter today announced the launch of BernardPorter⁠, a new website introducing his work, professional story, and initiatives focused on building leaders, creating opportunities, and leaving a lasting legacy.The site brings Porter's work across business, entertainment, and media together in one place. Visitors can learn about his executive coaching, advisory, and strategic partnership work; explore speaking and media opportunities; hear conversations from The Beacon Podcast; and discover more about Porter's companies and ventures.“Throughout my life, I've believed that meaningful opportunity begins with meaningful relationships,” said Porter.“This website gives people a place to learn more about the work we're doing, the ideas that have shaped my journey, and the possibilities that can grow when people come together with purpose.”Porter's new platform also introduces 'The Divine Code', his first upcoming book, now available for pre-order. Subtitled 'How to Posture Your Life to Receive What Heaven Has Already Released', the book explores faith, character, and daily choices that help prepare people to recognize and carry opportunity. The website also introduces a forthcoming documentary about the experiences, relationships, and faith behind Porter's life and work.To learn more, visitAbout Bernard PorterBernard Porter is a business leader, entrepreneur, executive coach, speaker, author, and podcast host whose work spans business, entertainment, and media. Guided by faith, integrity, and service, he brings people and ideas together to help create opportunity and lasting impact.For media requests, please contact:

Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya

Allen Media Strategies

+1 703-589-8960

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BERNARD PORTER LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE AND PURPOSE-DRIVEN INITIATIVE News Provided By Allen Media Strategies November 11, 2026, 21:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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