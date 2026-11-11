Delhi CM To Inaugurate India's Longest Chhath Ghat Along Munak Canal

Delhi CM Set to Inaugurate Massive Chhath Ghat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government is set to dedicate an approximately 11-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat along the Munak Canal to devotees on Thursday, with BJP national president Nitin Nabin scheduled to inaugurate the facility in the presence of the Chief Minister, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries. The project, developed along both banks of the Munak Canal, is being presented as the longest Chhath Ghat in the national capital and a first-of-its-kind initiative to develop a large-scale Chhath celebration site along a canal.

The inauguration programme will be held in the afternoon near Labour Chowk, close to Singalpur village in Shalimar Bagh. The transformation of the canal area comes after years of neglect, during which the stretch remained surrounded by garbage, construction debris and overgrown bushes.

Project Redevelopment and Beautification

According to the Delhi government, approximately 1,400 truckloads of debris, garbage and other waste have been removed from the area as part of an extensive cleaning and redevelopment drive. Encroachments along both banks were also removed to develop the site into an organised public space. The project was undertaken under the supervision of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who personally inspected the site on several occasions and issued directions to officials regarding its development.

To facilitate Chhath devotees, permanent steps and cemented roads are being constructed along both sides of the canal, ensuring easier access to the water for offering prayers and performing rituals. The facilities also include changing rooms, toilets, tents, adequate lighting arrangements and CCTV cameras for security. Benches, greenery and landscaping are also being incorporated into the project. The government is also making arrangements for the flow of clean water in the canal, besides installing fountains at various locations. Three bridges are being constructed across the canal to improve connectivity and movement between the two banks.

Future Plans and Community Impact

While most of the work has been completed, the remaining development work, including bridges and greenery-related improvements, is targeted for completion within the next two to three months. This year, arrangements for Chhath Puja will be available across the entire 11-kilometre stretch. The project is expected to benefit thousands of families across five Assembly constituencies -- Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar and Badli. It will particularly benefit families from Purvanchal, for whom Chhath holds considerable religious, cultural and emotional significance.

The Delhi government said the redevelopment would not remain limited to Chhath celebrations and that the canal surroundings would gradually be developed into a public recreational space where residents could spend time amid greenery and landscaped surroundings.

Statements from Government Leadership

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government had transformed the appearance of the Munak Canal within a year after the area remained neglected for several years. "Munak Canal had been waiting for its transformation for years. The Delhi government has worked to change its appearance in just one year. By constructing a grand 11-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat along the canal, it is being dedicated to the service of devotees of Chhathi Maiya. This is not merely the construction of steps, roads and other facilities, but a mark of respect for the faith, traditions and sentiments of lakhs of Purvanchal residents living in Delhi," she said.

She said, "Chhath Mahaparv symbolised gratitude towards nature, the prosperity and well-being of families, and the spirit of public welfare. The tradition of offering Arghya to the rising and setting Sun also conveyed a message of maintaining balance with nature and fostering collective harmony."

"Our government's effort is to ensure that devotees of Chhathi Maiya get a clean, safe, beautiful and convenient environment so that they can celebrate this festival with complete devotion and faith," Gupta said. She further said the development of Singalpur Road and the revival of the Munak Canal would expand facilities for thousands of families in the area. "It is a matter of pride and good fortune for all of us that BJP national president Nitin Nabin will inaugurate these development works on November 12," the Chief Minister said. The project is being developed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government. (ANI)

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