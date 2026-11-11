Congressman-Elect Amish Shah Vows To Protect The American Dream Now

Dr. Amish Shah on Protecting the American Dream

Indian-American Congressman-elect Dr Amish Shah on Wednesday (local time) said that he entered public service to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to realise their dreams, as he did, expressing concern that the American Dream is under threat under the current administration led by President Donald Trump. Speaking at a press conference organised by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), where they introduced the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) members-elect who are set to join the caucus in the 120th Congress, Shah spoke about his personal journey, his decision to enter public service and the need to ensure that every American gets an opportunity to fulfil their aspirations.

"My dream came true. I wanted to become an emergency physician, and I get to save lives for a living. However, that American dream is threatened, and I wanted to get into public service to make sure that everyone out there has a chance to have their dreams come true," Shah said.

Election Victory and Congressional Preparation

Shah, a Democrat, defeated Republican Jay Feely to win Arizona's 1st Congressional District in the 2026 US midterm elections, becoming the first South Asian American to represent Arizona in the US Congress. According to CNN's election results, with an estimated 99 per cent of votes counted as of November 10, Shah secured 52.4 per cent of the vote, against Feely's 45.4 per cent.

On preparations for his new responsibilities in Congress, Shah said the newly elected members were undergoing orientation to prepare themselves to serve the American people from their first day in office. "We are just starting our new member orientation. Those of us who are members-elect and learning to become members of Congress are proud to stand here with Representative Meng and others who are showing us the way of how to be productive members, because we have to be ready to go on day one and deliver for the American people," he said.

Addressing Urgent Legislative Priorities

Highlighting the issues that require urgent attention, Shah pointed to rising costs, economic challenges, healthcare affordability and the water crisis in Arizona. "The costs that are crushing people, the economy that isn't working for everybody. Dear and near to my heart is healthcare, of course, where premiums keep going up and up in our state of Arizona and across the country, and people are left without coverage. Finally, in Arizona, we also have a water crisis. These problems need urgent attention. Our job as members of Congress is to respond to that call for help," Shah said. "On January 3rd, we are going to get to work for the people of Arizona, the people of America," he added.

Shah is among the historic AAPI members-elect introduced by CAPAC ahead of the 120th Congress. The group also includes Alicia Garrido Limtiaco, the first CHamoru woman elected to represent Guam in Congress; Dan Koh, the first Asian American to represent Massachusetts in Congress; Dr Richard Pan, the first Chinese American to represent California's 6th Congressional District; and Pia Dandia, the first South Asian woman to represent Florida in Congress. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)