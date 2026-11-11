Iran's Razi Exports Skyrocket 250% To $470M In Seven Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian exports through the Razi Customs Office (bordering Türkiye's Kapıköy checkpoint) experienced sharp growth during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, surging 250% in value to reach $470 million.

According to figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) citing Razi Customs chief Ali Asghar Abdollahi, outbound cargo volume via the northwestern transit hub also expanded by 150% in weight between March 21 and October 22, 2026, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

"During the 7 months, 746,000 tons of goods worth $470 million were exported through the Razi customs checkpoint," he said.

Abdollahi added that during the reporting period, 290,000 tons of goods worth $337 million were transported through Razi customs to other customs offices in the country for import purposes. The volume of cargo transported for import purposes rose by 250% in both value and weight compared to the same period last year.

The customs official noted that the cargo transported through Razi customs to other customs offices in the country mainly consisted of essential goods (wheat, barley, rice, tea, cooking oil, etc.) and raw materials.

According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Iranian Customs Administration, a total of 640,000 tons of goods worth $376 million were exported through the Razi customs checkpoint during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21–September 22, 2026).

Compared to the same period last year (March 21–September 22, 2025), exports increased by 258% in value terms and 200% in volume.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21.

The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.