Nextnrg Announces Nasdaq Delisting Determination Trading To Be Suspended At Market Open On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company has submitted a request for reconsideration and intends to seek Listing Council review; common stock expected to be quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol“NXXT"

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT) (“NextNRG” or the“Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”) has determined to delist the Company's common stock from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), and that trading in the Company's common stock on Nasdaq will be suspended at the open of trading on November 12, 2026. The Company expects that its common stock will be quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol“NXXT” beginning on or about November 12, 2026.

The Company has submitted a request for reconsideration to the Panel and also intends to request that the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council (the“Listing Council”) review the Panel's decision. Neither request stays the suspension of trading, and there can be no assurance as to the outcome of either request.

The suspension of trading on Nasdaq does not affect the Company's operations, and the Company will continue to file periodic and current reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by deploying its AI-driven Smart Controller, a proprietary AI technology that continuously optimizes how energy is generated, stored, and consumed. The Company deploys the controller within microgrids at commercial, healthcare, municipal, industrial and federal sites, and at a utility scale through the Next Utility Operating System®.

NextNRG also sells EV chargers, is advancing wireless in-motion charging, and operates one of the nation's largest on-demand mobile fueling fleets through EzFill.

To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the suspension of trading in the Company's common stock on Nasdaq, the quotation of the Company's common stock on the OTC Markets, the outcome of the Company's request for reconsideration and any request for review by the Listing Council, and the Company's ability to regain a listing on Nasdaq. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

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