Motortrend's Ed Loh Reveals The 2027 SUV Of The Year With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The All-Electric Rivian R2 Takes Home the Golden Calipers With a Winning Mix of Performance, Value and Versatility

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUVs have become the vehicle of choice for American drivers, and today's shoppers want it all: the latest safety and driver-assist technology, tech-forward interiors and the versatility to handle everything from the daily commute to rugged terrain.

With so many options on the market, MotorTrend's annual SUV of the Year award helps drivers cut through the noise. Every contender is tested and judged on six key pillars - safety, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, efficiency and performance of intended function - and the winner takes home the Golden Calipers trophy.

This year, that honor goes to the Rivian R2. The all-electric, two-row midsize SUV pairs up to 656 horsepower with room for five people and all their gear, plus hands-free driving and a built-in AI assistant, all starting at around $46,000.

Ed Loh, Head of Editorial at MotorTrend recently participated in a nationwide media tour to reveal the winner and share what sets it apart. Here's what he had to say:

What is MotorTrend's 2027 SUV of the Year, and what made it stand out from the competition?

Ed Loh: We're proud to announce that MotorTrend's 2027 SUV of the Year is the Rivian R2. What made it stand out against an incredibly competitive field this year? It's really just the total package. When you talk about performance, the R2 gets up to 656 horsepower - a tremendous amount of power, good for 0 to 60 in under five seconds. When you talk about value, the R2 starts at around $46,000. And it's just the perfect package. This is an all-electric, two-row midsize SUV that seats five people, with tons of room for gear and everything you want to carry. It's amazing on road and tremendous off road. For those reasons and many more, it's MotorTrend's 2027 SUV of the Year.

Why do SUVs continue to dominate the auto market?

Ed Loh: Because we're Americans, and we want to do it all in one vehicle. We want a vehicle that sits up high, delivers a lot of performance, is great to drive on road, is capable off road and has lots of room for all of our stuff inside. That's embodied in our SUV of the Year, the R2. There's room for five - your friends, your family, your gear, your dog, your surfboard, your snowboard. Everything can go inside. It also has the industry's largest front trunk, with space for all of this cargo. The sport, the utility - that's what Americans want. That's why SUVs dominate the segment and have largely replaced cars in America.

What technology and safety breakthroughs should drivers be watching for?

Ed Loh: In the auto industry, it really comes down to two things: autonomous driving and AI. And when we look at the R2, it's got both of them. There's an Autonomy+ system in this vehicle with Universal Hands-Free driving, which lets you go safely and smoothly down the road thanks to cameras and sensors. You just type in the destination, and the navigation gets you there. And then there's AI. Everybody's trying to put AI into vehicles. In the case of this Rivian, the assistant does more than just climate control, radio or navigation. It can look things up in the owner's manual, answer general questions and search the web. It makes your entire drive a lot more pleasant - and actually safer, too.

Take us behind the scenes. What does the judging process actually look like?

Ed Loh: We believe our program is the most rigorous in the industry, and we take it very seriously. We take every all-new or significantly updated SUV to a proving ground just north of Los Angeles and run all the vehicles through the same battery of tests: acceleration, braking and handling. Then we make a cut and take just the finalists out into the real world on a 20-mile road loop, driving every vehicle on that same loop. Then we jump into a conference room and debate which one is the winner. That's how we arrived at the Rivian R2, MotorTrend's 2027 SUV of the Year.

Where can we go for more information?

Ed Loh: For more information on our SUV of the Year, you can go to MotorTrend.com.

About Ed Loh

Ed Loh is the Head of Editorial at MotorTrend, where he has shaped the brand's voice and coverage since joining in 2007. With a career that began in niche automotive media during the rise of the tuner and performance car scene, he quickly rose to editor-in-chief roles before bringing his expertise to one of the most trusted names in the industry. Today, Loh is recognized as a leading authority on car culture, testing, and trends, guiding MotorTrend's award-winning content across digital, print, and broadcast platforms.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of MotorTrend

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