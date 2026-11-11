Defi Development Corp. Announces CHAD Preferred Stock Now Tokenized In Partnership With Xstocks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced that its Variable Rate Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: CHAD) has been tokenized in partnership with xStocks.

The tokenized product, CHADx, is a 1:1 tokenized version of CHAD, backed by CHAD shares held in custody, and is now live on Solana and nine other major blockchains. CHADx is offered through xStocks and is not issued by DeFi Development Corp. The launch represents a natural next step in the movement of public assets onchain, expanding access and adding a new venue alongside Nasdaq.

Tokenizing CHAD makes the Company's preferred stock far more accessible. Eligible investors can hold CHADx in a wallet, trade it onchain, and gain economic exposure to CHAD beyond a traditional brokerage account, including outside regular market hours.

“Tokenizing CHAD is a natural evolution of our capital markets strategy and of public assets moving onchain,” said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp.“CHAD was designed as a new form of SOL-powered digital credit, and CHADx now makes that product far more accessible. Investors can hold it in a wallet, trade it onchain, and participate beyond the traditional brokerage channel. This is how we believe preferred equity should work as capital markets and onchain finance come together.”

How CHADx Works

CHADx is a tokenized representation of CHAD and does not confer ownership of the underlying CHAD shares or shareholder rights. CHAD remains the Company's Nasdaq-listed Variable Rate Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock. Holders of CHAD receive cash dividends in a brokerage account when, as, and if declared and paid. On CHADx, those daily dividends are designed to be reflected automatically through an increase in the token holder's balance each trading day.

Availability of CHADx varies by platform and jurisdiction.

The launch of CHADx follows DFDVx, the tokenized version of the Company's common stock, and brings DFDV's preferred, digital-credit product into the same onchain environment.

Expanding Access to Digital Credit

CHAD is a central component of DFDV's capital markets strategy, introducing a digital credit instrument designed to combine a variable dividend rate with business-day payments and the accessibility of publicly traded preferred equity. Effective November 2, 2026, CHAD's annual dividend rate is 14.00%, equivalent to $1.40 per share based on its $10.00 stated amount. Dividends are cumulative and payable each business day when, as, and if declared by the Company's Board of Directors. The dividend rate may be adjusted over time, and dividends are not guaranteed.

Since its Nasdaq debut in September, CHAD has progressed toward broader distribution and has traded at its $10.00 stated amount in record time relative to competing digital credit products.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

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