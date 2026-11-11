One New Zealand Expands Nokia Partnership To Accelerate Its Autonomous Networks Transformation

Agreement advances AI-native operations and network autonomy through trusted data, assurance and lifecycle automation.

One New Zealand has selected Nokia's autonomous networks solutions to accelerate its journey toward higher levels of network autonomy and AI-native operations. The deployment will establish a unified, trusted foundation that helps the operator anticipate network conditions, make faster decisions and act before issues affect customers. It will also support One New Zealand's progress toward TM Forum Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous network capabilities.

Under the agreement, One New Zealand will deploy Nokia Assurance Center and Autonomous Networks Data Suite, while Nokia will supply R&D co-creation and consulting services. The agreement represents the next step in One New Zealand's strategic partnership with Nokia, building on the Unified Inventory and Nokia Orchestration Center investments made in 2025. The addition of these capabilities extends that foundation, bringing together different toolsets into an increasingly integrated framework and maintaining momentum toward higher levels of network autonomy.

Nokia's glass-box approach to autonomous networks gives operations teams visibility into what is happening, why decisions are made and how actions are governed, helping them anticipate and resolve issues before customers are affected while progressively expanding automation.

“The ambition for autonomous networks is no longer simply to automate more tasks. It is to enable networks to sense changing conditions, make trusted decisions and act at machine speed,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Autonomous Networks at Nokia.“Together with One New Zealand, we are creating a clear path toward higher levels of autonomy, with the transparency and operational control needed to improve network performance and customer experience.”

“Building greater autonomy into our network is a journey, and this agreement represents the next step in the transformation we have already started,” said Sharina Nisha, CTO at One New Zealand.“By building on the capabilities already in place, we are creating a stronger foundation for predictive, data-driven operations and progressively expanding how we use AI and automation to improve network performance and the experience we deliver for our customers.”

The deployment will help One New Zealand move toward a predictive, data-driven, autonomous operating model that can anticipate changing conditions and support faster, more consistent decisions. Open interfaces and on-premises deployment options will give the telecommunications provider flexibility to develop new AI and automation use cases while retaining sovereignty over its data, models and operational environment.

The partnership supports Nokia's strategy to build autonomous networks for the AI era. As AI becomes the dominant workload of the network economy, networks must evolve from static infrastructure into programmable, AI-native platforms that can anticipate changing conditions, operate at machine speed and deliver deterministic performance. Nokia is helping customers make that transition with a complete, trusted foundation for progressively advancing toward Level 4 and beyond.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web page: Autonomous Networks

Product page: Nokia Assurance Center

Product page: Data Suite

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: ...