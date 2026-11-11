Chilwa Minerals Becomes A B2i Digital Featured Company

Drilling Found Niobium, a Metal That Makes Steel Stronger, Starting at Ground Level

B2i Digital welcomes Chilwa Minerals (NASDAQ: CHWM | ASX: CHW) as its newest Featured Company, highlighting its Malawi project targeting niobium, tantalum, gallium, and rare earth elements.

One Exploration Project in Malawi Holds Metals Used in Jet Engines, Electric Motors, Computer Chips, and Defense Systems

Chilwa Minerals Limited (NASDAQ:CHWM)

- David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital, Inc. announces Chilwa Minerals Limited (Nasdaq: CHWM | ASX: CHW) as its newest Featured Company. Chilwa is an Australian company searching for valuable metals around Lake Chilwa in Malawi, a country in southern Africa. So far it has found niobium, tantalum, gallium and rare earths, all on one project. Its shares trade on Nasdaq and on the Australian Securities Exchange. B2i Digital will introduce Chilwa to its network of retail and institutional market participants.Chilwa Minerals Featured Company profile:Why these metals matter:The United States government keeps a list of minerals it calls critical. These are materials the country needs and could have trouble getting. All four of Chilwa's finds are on that list, and most of the world's supply comes from very few places. According to Chilwa, Brazil produces about 90% of the world's niobium, and China produces about 98% of its gallium.What Chilwa has found:. Niobium, starting at ground level. Niobium makes steel lighter and stronger for jet engines, pipelines and medical scanners. Results reported November 5, 2026 showed it from ground level down 57 meters (187 feet), with about 3 pounds of niobium oxide in every 1,000 pounds of rock (0.315%). Drilling has followed it for 270 meters (886 feet) without reaching its edge. The same rock also holds two other metals: tantalum, used in phones and laptops, and gallium, used in computer chips.. A first official estimate is coming. Three drill rigs are working. Chilwa is provisionally aiming for May to June 2027 to publish its first official estimate of how much niobium is in the ground. Its early working range is 34 to 51 million metric tons of rock, with 1.4 to 2.2 pounds of niobium oxide in every 1,000 (0.14% to 0.22%).. Mineral sands that are already measured. The sand along the lake holds titanium minerals, used in aircraft and paint, and zircon, used in ceramics and nuclear fuel. Chilwa has measured 171.8 million metric tons of it, with about 34 pounds of these minerals in every 1,000 (3.44%).. Rare earths. These 17 elements go into the magnets inside electric car motors, wind turbines and robots. Chilwa has found 16 of the 17, some of them in clay under the sands along 8 kilometers (5 miles), and is testing how to get them out.. A large shareholder that knows the country. Mota-Engil, one of Africa's largest engineering and construction companies, owns about 30% of Chilwa.“Chilwa's website took me back to high school chemistry. Picture the periodic table that hung on the classroom wall, as you tried not to doze off. Seventeen of those boxes are called the rare earths, and Chilwa has found 16 of them on one project in Malawi, plus three more from the same chart: niobium, tantalum and gallium. Back then we all wondered when we'd ever need this science stuff. It turns out these elements are inside jet engines, your iPhone and that electric car you've always wanted. I think US investors will want to hear about a company working to bring this country the essential materials it needs,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc.See the elements Chilwa has identified:“The United States cannot build jet engines, chips or electric motors without these minerals, and too much of the supply is still controlled by China. We have seen what happens when that supply gets switched off. That is a national security problem, not just an economic one. We have been in Washington this year talking with US government officials, and the message is consistent: America needs reliable sources outside China. Our project in Malawi holds several of the minerals on the US critical list in one place. We listed on a US exchange so American investors can be part of building a supply the country can count on,” said Cadell Buss, Founder and Managing Director of Chilwa Minerals.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its B2i Digital Media Network ( ) spans 1,200+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 88,000 capital market participants on its email lists, and a rolodex of 260,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM takes every story From Marketing to MeetingsSM. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About Chilwa Minerals LimitedChilwa Minerals Limited (Nasdaq: CHWM | ASX: CHW) is an Australian company searching for critical minerals on one project around Lake Chilwa in southern Malawi. It has found niobium, tantalum, gallium and rare earths, and it has measured mineral sands along the lake shore. For more information, please visit .Chilwa Minerals Contact InformationCadell BussFounder and Managing DirectorChilwa Minerals Limited...+61 8 6189 4924Disclosure & DisclaimerChilwa Minerals Limited is a B2i Digital Featured Company. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Chilwa Minerals Limited and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Chilwa Minerals Limited, in any capacity. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.Technical and Cautionary NotesThe drilling results, the early working range and the measured mineral sands in this release were reported by Chilwa Minerals under Australia's mining reporting rules, which differ from the rules of the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Drilling distances are measured along the drill holes, and the actual thickness is not yet known. The early working range, which Chilwa calls an Exploration Target, may or may not be confirmed by more drilling. The full results and supporting technical tables are in Chilwa's announcements to the Australian Securities Exchange and its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about drilling plans, the timing of a Mineral Resource Estimate and test work. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Neither B2i Digital, Inc. nor Chilwa Minerals Limited undertakes to update them except as required by law.To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visit

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

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Chilwa Minerals Becomes B2i Digital Featured Company, Highlighting Four Critical Minerals Programs

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