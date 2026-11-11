Shark Deterrent Surfboards Launch In Australia

Will Australian consumers embrace soft boards designed to help reduce the risk of shark encounters?

- Nick Naylor

OCEAN GROVE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For generations, Australian parents have asked the same question as they watch their children paddle beyond the break: How can surfing be made safer?

Now, a new product entering the Australian market is aiming to become part of that conversation.

Rock-It Surf Australia has launched SHARKGUARD, a range of surfboards and bodyboards featuring integrated magnetic shark deterrent technology permanently built into the board itself. The company says the product is the first commercially available surfboard range of its kind.

Unlike wearable shark deterrent devices, SHARKGUARD requires no batteries, charging, activation or maintenance. The system operates continuously while the board is in the water, with magnets embedded directly into the board during manufacture. According to the company, the magnetic field is designed to interfere with the electroreceptors sharks use to navigate and locate prey.

The launch comes as shark safety continues to be a topic of discussion among Australian surfers, families and beachgoers, particularly those introducing children to the ocean.

Founder Nick believes the technology fills a gap between doing nothing and investing in wearable deterrent devices.

"We're not claiming this eliminates risk, because no product can honestly make that promise," said Nick.

"What we're saying is that if there is a way to add a layer of protection to a surfboard without affecting how it performs, why wouldn't you? If it helps provide additional confidence for surfers and peace of mind for parents, that's a positive outcome."

"We see SHARKGUARD in the same way most people view a seatbelt. It's not a guarantee. It's a precaution."

The SHARKGUARD range has been designed primarily for beginner surfers, recreational beach users, surf schools and families. The collection includes surfboards for both children and adults, alongside what the company describes as the world's first bodyboard with integrated magnetic shark deterrent technology.

The boards also incorporate a high-contrast striped underside, reflecting research that suggests specific visual patterns may discourage shark approaches.

While debate around shark deterrent technologies in Australia is likely to continue, the arrival of a surfboard with built-in shark deterrence raises a question that is resonating with many ocean-loving Australians:

Links:

Shark Guard Explanation:

Shark Guard Test:

Full Shark Guard Test Bull Sharks:

Will Australian consumers embrace soft boards designed to help reduce the risk of shark encounters?

As summer approaches, that conversation will be happening in surf clubs, beach car parks and around dinner tables across the country.

Media Opportunities

.Interview with Nick, Founder of Rock-It Surf

.Demonstrations of SHARKGUARD technology

.Discussion on shark mitigation and ocean safety

.Surf industry commentary on emerging safety innovations

About SHARKGUARD

SHARKGUARD is a range of surfboards and bodyboards featuring integrated magnetic shark deterrent technology embedded directly into the board during manufacture. The technology requires no batteries, charging or user activation and is available nationally through Rock-It Surf Australia.

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Rock-It Surf Australia

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Shark Deterrent Surfboards Launch in Australia News Provided By Rock-It Surf November 11, 2026, 20:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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