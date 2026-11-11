LIV Entertainment Group Outlines Holiday Event Planning Considerations For Multi-Office Companies

Corporate Event Party

Liv Entertainment agency points to booking timelines, contract terms, and production planning as common gaps when offices plan events separately.

- Nathan Javidzad - Chief Executive Officer of LIV Entertainment Group, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / --LIV Entertainment Group, an entertainment agency based in Culver City, has outlined several planning considerations for companies with offices in multiple cities as the holiday event season approaches. The company said that when each office books entertainment on its own, events within a single organization often end up with different formats, contract terms, and production standards.Separate Bookings Lead to Inconsistent EventsAccording to the company, a common pattern starts with reasonable choices made in isolation. One office books a band from a venue's preferred supplier list. Another hires a DJ a coworker recommended. A third arranges a small ensemble without comparing options. Each decision may make sense locally, but the resulting events can feel unrelated to one another, even when they carry the same logo and brand colors.LIV noted that a venue's preferred supplier list can be a practical starting point, but it does not function as a comparison of available acts or prices. Offices that rely on it alone may pay above market rates for performers they have not reviewed.Contract Terms, Budgets, and Timelines Vary by OfficeContracts present a related issue. Separate bookings usually mean separate agreements, with different terms on cancellation, overtime, equipment, and insurance. The company said organizations often discover those differences only after a problem arises in one market. Responsibility for a performer who does not appear also varies with how the act was booked. When an office books through a local contact, that risk generally remains with the company.Budgeting is another area the company identified. When corporate entertainment is purchased market by market, it can be difficult for a company to compare what different offices paid for similar work, or to tell whether one city paid significantly more than another.Timing also plays a role. According to LIV, corporate events typically book two to six months in advance. Holiday events tend to cluster in late November and December, so offices that begin planning late may find fewer options available in their market than offices that booked earlier in the year. The company said shorter timelines can still work for many acts, particularly within Southern California.Coordinating Entertainment and ProductionThe company also pointed to coordination between performers and production crews as a frequent gap. When sound and lighting are handled by a venue or a separate supplier that has not been in contact with the performers, the setup may be configured for speeches or a seated dinner rather than a live performance. For events in Los Angeles, LIV handles sound and lighting itself, so the music and the production are planned together. The company's staff includes a lighting designer and an artistic director.According to LIV, the right entertainment format depends on the role music plays at a given event. A corporate event DJ often suits a program built around speeches and a fixed running order. A corporate event band hire may be a better fit when live music is the main draw, such as a holiday party with an extended dance set. A single evening can also call for more than one format, for example a smaller ensemble during a cocktail reception followed by a full band after dinner.LIV Recommends a Shared Entertainment BriefTo reduce these gaps, LIV recommends that multi-office companies prepare a shared entertainment brief before any office books. The company said such a brief can set the overall tone for the season's events, list the formats each office is likely to need, and specify the contract terms every booking should match, including cancellation, overtime, and backup coverage. It can also name who will handle sound and lighting at each location and set a common booking deadline for all offices.LIV, which works with clients nationwide, said most of its acts travel to events outside the region, while some perform only in the Los Angeles area. For programs that span several cities, the company recommends confirming each act's travel plans and the logistics at each venue early, so that arrangements stay consistent from one office to the next.The company noted that this approach does not require centralizing every decision. Local teams can continue to choose their own performers within the brief. A shared framework also makes it easier to compare costs across offices, since quotes can be reviewed against the same terms.Companies planning holiday events can find more information about LIV Entertainment Group's live bands, DJs, and event services at liventgroup.About LIV Entertainment GroupLIV Entertainment Group is an entertainment agency in Culver City, California, that books live bands, DJs, and musicians for corporate events, weddings, galas, proms, graduations, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, inaugurations, and private functions. Operating since 2017, the company books entertainment nationwide and provides sound and lighting production for events in Los Angeles.

Michael Weil

LIV Entertainment Group

+1 310-699-9825

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LIV Entertainment Group Outlines Holiday Event Planning Considerations for Multi-Office Companies News Provided By GLP Marketing Corp November 11, 2026, 20:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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